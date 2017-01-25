Fake news is at the top of the national news release agencies. Trump lashes out about the fake news that a British spy had tried to make national headlines and some news agencies had bought into the story. Hillary (“what difference does it make?”) says that the Intel agencies released false information that cost her the election.

It is obvious that there is fake news going around in our community. Someone told me that James Walter Allen (if you can’t beat them join them) was walking around LaFayette True Value Hardware wearing a Clemson jacket. Now I know that has to be fake news as he says thanks to Bear Bryant in his prayers. So carrying out my duties as a major league journalist, I went out to verify the fake news story. When I got out to the store I noticed a pickup parked there with South Carolina tag on it but I dismissed it as an out of town visitor. But there was James Walter behind the counter grinning like he had just got out of jail and was wearing a Clemson Tiger jacket. The attached picture verifies the fact!

There is a story making its way around in the Valley that Fredonia had initiated Uber service for the community. Now I know in spite of their efforts to become more upscale in our locale, they do not have that many of their citizens requiring transportation to visit the jail in LaFayette. I am not sure whether Judy Collins or Monroe Smith initiated the story, but as a journalist I needed to confirm that this story was fake. I checked it out and found out the rumors were tree. I took a picture (see attached) of the Uber bus designed by Rabbit Adams and driven by Larry Crozier.

Another friend told me that I should go down to Ponders Nursery and check the sign posted out front. He mentioned that the staff down there might have problems with bladder control. Now I knew that was fake news as Frankie’s crowd were still part of the younger generation. Anyway to check out it, I visited Ponders Nursery and took a picture of the sign out front. It was not fake news as it appears if they may have become too excited over their new plants for the local market.

I ran into Adam Hurst the other day at the ball game out at Chambers Academy. Adam brought me up to date on what he was doing. He mentioned that he had assembled an old hot rod out in his garage. He said that he had entered it in the dirt track up at Penton and it was a winner. I was suspicious of his mechanical ability as the Adam I knew thought a screwdriver was a mixed drink. Now, his cousins over in the West Point are known be pretty straight so I thought that I should check this out. Now what I believed to be fake news was proven to true when one views the picture of his hot rod that I snapped in his garage.

As a proven journalist you have to check these things out. The fake news out in the community may be some hacking data put out by Tiders to embarrass us WarEagles. You never know what the facts are.

“THE PROOF IS IN THE PUDDING”.