Family Dollar workers falsify robbery story

By Alton Mitchell



Police officers in nearby Valley were investigating an early morning robbery on January 20th at a local Family Dollar store. While gathering information officers got a few clues that something wasn’t adding up before leaving the scene two employees of the store would find themselves in handcuffs.

In a press release Valley Police report that they responded to the Family Dollar store located at 301 U.S. Highway 29 at 8:50 a.m. on Friday morning. Responding officers were investigating a reported robbery at the store. A clerk at the store told officers that she was preparing to get into her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown white male suspect. That suspect ordered the clerk to give her the bank bag that she was carrying. The clerk states she complied and gave the male the bank bag after he stated he had a weapon, al though no weapon was seen by the clerk.

Investigators began to question employees at the store, but found that somethings in the stories of employees did not match up. After digging further and asking more questions about the inconsistencies in their statements the clerks admitted that they had stolen the money the night before and made up the story of the robbery in an attempt to cover up for the theft.

Valley police took two employees into custody at the scene. They were identified as Tori Machele Alsabrook, 26, of Valley and Heather Deas Swann, 27, of Valley. The duo were both charged with filing a false report and theft of property 3rd degree. They were transported to the Chambers County Detention Center in LaFayette.