Family Fun Day set for Lanett

The third annual Fam-

ily Fun Day Festival will

take place this Saturday

at W.O. Lance Field in

Lanett. The event which

carries a positive mes-

sage with it will feature

a variety of events for resi-

dents of all ages and the

community is encouraged

to come out and support a

good cause.

The Family Fun Day

Festival will take place

on September 22nd from

11:00 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. east-

ern time at the W.O. Lance

Field, located across from

W.O. Lance Elementary

School in Lanett.

The event is sponsored

by Storem and Sun Enter-

tainment and will feature

food, vendors, music,

games, jumpers, local per-

formances, face painting,

and giveaways all while

promoting a positive mes-

sage set to attack bullying

in local schools and stop-

ping violence in the streets

of Chambers County and

the surrounding area.

Residents are encour-

aged to bring their tent

and chairs and help focus

on the community. More

information on the event

can be obtained by con-

tacting (678)675-5916 or

(706)590-5432.