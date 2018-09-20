Home News Local Family Fun Day set for Lanett
Family Fun Day set for Lanett

0
0

The third annual Fam-
ily Fun Day Festival will
take place this Saturday
at W.O. Lance Field in
Lanett. The event which
carries a positive mes-
sage with it will feature
a variety of events for resi-
dents of all ages and the
community is encouraged
to come out and support a
good cause.
The Family Fun Day
Festival will take place
on September 22nd from
11:00 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. east-
ern time at the W.O. Lance
Field, located across from
W.O. Lance Elementary
School in Lanett.
The event is sponsored
by Storem and Sun Enter-
tainment and will feature
food, vendors, music,
games, jumpers, local per-
formances, face painting,
and giveaways all while
promoting a positive mes-
sage set to attack bullying
in local schools and stop-
ping violence in the streets
of Chambers County and
the surrounding area.
Residents are encour-
aged to bring their tent
and chairs and help focus
on the community. More
information on the event
can be obtained by con-
tacting (678)675-5916 or
(706)590-5432.

slandon
