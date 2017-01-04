Family of plant worker files suit

By Alton Mitchell

The family of a young woman who tragically lost her life in a workplace accident last June has filed a lawsuit against the plant where the young woman lost her life and the staffing agency that placed her in the position of employment.

Regina Allen Elsea was a 20-year-old Five Points, Ala woman who had taken a position working at Ajin USA in Cusseta, AL last summer. The 20-year-old had her life planned out and was set to soon marry, but on June 18th, 2016 Elsea lost her life in a workplace accident at the Cusseta plant.

In a statement from the Beasley Allen Law Firm of Montgomery, AL; Regina Elsea and three of her co-workers were sent to reactivate a robotics machine after the assembly line stopped production. During the course of restarting the machine Elsea was inside of the operations zone, when the robot restarted resulting in Ms. Elsea being crushed. She passed away from the injuries sustained in that incident at a Birmingham area hospital.

On last Wednesday attorney Kendall Dunson filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of Elsea. Dunson is an attorney with the Beasley Allen Law Firm of Montgomery. The amount of monetary damages being sought by the family has not been disclosed.

The suit which was filed in Chambers County Circuit Court alleges that Ajin was at fault for the accident which was preventable had certain safety precautions been exercised by the plant. The suit comes just days after OSHA cited Ajin USA for 23 safety violations. OSHA released its findings on December 14th and placed a fine of more than $2.5 million dollars on Ajin USA and two staffing agencies. OSHA also stated that the accident that took the life of Regina Elsea could have been prevented if proper safety precautions had been in place.

The suit which was filed names two defendants in the lawsuit they are Joon, LLC which is doing business as Ajin USA and Opelika, Al based Joynus Staffing Corp. Joynus Staffing was named as a defendant as they are one of the staffing agencies to provide temporary workers to Ajin USA. Ms. Elsea was hired as a temporary worker at Ajin USA.

A search of Buzzfile shows that Joon LLC who does business locally as Ajin USA has been in operation at its Cusseta, AL location since 2008. Ajin’s website shows the Cusseta plant officially opened on February 14th, 2008. In the nearly nine years of operation the company has specialized in automotive stampings and fabricated metal products. Those products are used for nearby automotive plants for Kia and Hyundai Motor Companies.

The plant provides jobs to nearly 700 people locally according to the United States Department of Labor. According to a release from OSHA Alliance Total Solutions and Joynus provide approximately 250 temporary workers to the Cusseta plant. Ajin has stated that they are deeply saddened over the tragic accident that took the life of Ms. Elsea.

The Beasley Allen Law Firm in based in Montgomery, Alabama is representing the family of Elsea in the lawsuit. The firm traces its origins back to 1979. The firm is made up of more than 75 lawyers and over 200 support staff members according to its website. The firm handles cases all over the United States and practices in the areas of business litigation, personal injury, product liability, medical devices, fraud, employment law, and environmental law according to the firm’s website.