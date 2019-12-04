Farm City Winners Announced

Photo by Tammy Morgan – Farm City Winners.

By David Owen- Chambers Academy Headmaster

For more than 70 years the annual Farm City Week has been observed across America during the week leading up to Thanksgiving. The Chambers County Farm City Committee planned several local events to underscore the interdependence of those who live on farms with those people who live in metropolitan areas.



Mrs. Lillian Slay presented several awards to students from Chambers Academy for their winning entries in county-wide competitions as part of the Farm City initiative. A banquet was held on Tuesday, November 19th at the ALFA building in laFayette to honor those recipients. Pictured with Mrs. Slay is front row L>R Anna Kate Jackson- 3rd place in the 5th-6th grade poster contest and Klancy Phillips- 3rd place in the 3rd grade poster contest. Back row L>R is Alyssa Sorrells- 1st place in the senior high essay competition, Abby Cain- 2nd place in the junior high essay competition and Abbie Morgan- 3rd place in the senior high essay competition. Not pictured is Jacob Oliver- 2nd place in the senior high essay competition.