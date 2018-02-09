Fascinating Forestry Teachers learn about importance of trees

By Jody Stewart

Correspondent

The Forestry Commission held a Chambers County Teacher in-service at the Alfa building last Friday. Around 20 local teachers attended.

Bill Frazer welcomed the group and shared a little about forestry in Alabama. Frazer stated that Alabama has more hardwood trees than pine trees. Alabama has 23 million acres of pines. Also, he noted, forestry is the 2nd largest business in Alabama and he explained that it can stay that way as long as the trees are managed properly.

Bill said, “ Trees are a way of life and are important to Chambers County.”

The extension started in 1862 by the Morrell Act. The idea was to form a way to educate the community and improve lives.

The in-service held last week took the teacher’s on a tour of the East Alabama wood yard. There they witnessed first hand what goes on with a log after it comes off the truck to the time it is stacked to be sold.

Later in the day, the teachers got to go into the woods and were taught how trees are planted and how a forester goes into the woods and then figures a value on a track of trees.

The teachers were told what they do in the classroom matters. It all starts with reading and math. What they taught in the classroom today was building foresters of the future!