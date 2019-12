Pictured left to right is CA’s leadership team of Lauren Fuller, Jenna Fuller, Natalie Lovelace, and Mattie Reese were aided by their science teacher, Mrs. Brandi Fuller to donate shoe boxes filled with gifts for children in need overseas. The shoe box gifts are intended as a way for our students to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to other children in need around the world.

CA’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership team recently promoted a service project for Operation Christmas Child. The project serves Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993 Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoe boxes to children in over 160 countries and territories.