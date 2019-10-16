Ferrell Named “Teacher of the Year”

I am so grateful to be John P. Powell’s 2019 – 2020 Teacher of the Year. It is such an honor and a privilege. Over the years, I have taken on many hats. Cheer coach, mentor, tutor, JPP News, robotics, and the leadership team, just to name a few. Along with teaching math, I strive to nurture minds to become independent thinkers, ready to accept the challenge of any problem. In doing so, high expectations must be made and not broken. Even in the midst of productive struggles, we are still moving closer and closer to success. Mrs. Ferrell states: John P Powell Middle School, I thank you! And I would like to share our daily classroom confession:

WHEN I ENTER THIS CLASS

I AM A MATHEMATICIAN

I LISTEN AND STAY FOCUS

I THINK INDEPENDENTLY

I KNOW I CAN SOLVE PROBLEMS

WHO CAN STOP ME FROM BEING GREAT

IT’S JUST ME MYSELF AND I

SO, I WILL NOT GIVE UP

I WILL NOT GIVE IN

I WILL BE GREATER THAN I HAVE EVER BEEN

I BELIEVE IN YOU

YOU BELIEVE IN ME

MRS. FERRELL BELIEVES WE WILL ALL ACHIEVE