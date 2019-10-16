Home News School Ferrell Named “Teacher of the Year”
Ferrell Named "Teacher of the Year"

Ferrell Named "Teacher of the Year"

I am so grateful to be John P. Powell’s 2019 – 2020 Teacher of the Year. It is such an honor and a privilege. Over the years, I have taken on many hats. Cheer coach, mentor, tutor, JPP News, robotics, and the leadership team, just to name a few. Along with teaching math, I strive to nurture minds to become independent thinkers, ready to accept the challenge of any problem. In doing so, high expectations must be made and not broken. Even in the midst of productive struggles, we are still moving closer and closer to success. Mrs. Ferrell states: John P Powell Middle School, I thank you! And I would like to share our daily classroom confession:

WHEN I ENTER THIS CLASS
I AM A MATHEMATICIAN
I LISTEN AND STAY FOCUS
I THINK INDEPENDENTLY
I KNOW I CAN SOLVE PROBLEMS
WHO CAN STOP ME FROM BEING GREAT
IT’S JUST ME MYSELF AND I
SO, I WILL NOT GIVE UP
I WILL NOT GIVE IN
I WILL BE GREATER THAN I HAVE EVER BEEN
I BELIEVE IN YOU
YOU BELIEVE IN ME
MRS. FERRELL BELIEVES WE WILL ALL ACHIEVE

