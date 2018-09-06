Film festival comes to Lanett this weekend

The pieces are starting to
come together as the city of
Lanett prepares to host its
second annual Lanett City
Film Festival this weekend
in the heart of downtown
Lanett. The event which McFarr, who is a profes
–
sional stuntman for actor
Chris Pratt and has been
featured in films such as
Jurassic World, Guardians
of the Galaxy 2, and Pas
–
sengers.
The event is family
friendly and tickets can be
purchased at Lanett’s City
Hall leading up to the event
this weekend.
was called a great success
in its inaugural year is set to
be even bigger this year as
talented film markers from
around the area converge
on Lanett to show their hard
work to the public.
The film festival is set
for September 7th and 8th.
It will be held at the New
Horizon Community The
–
atre with additional venues
including Lanett City Hall
and Jane K. Farrar Event
Center.
This year’s festival will
screen shorts and features
in various categories from
documentaries to short
films for judging. The
festival will also feature a
special guest this year, Tony
