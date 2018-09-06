Film festival comes to Lanett this weekend

The pieces are starting to

come together as the city of

Lanett prepares to host its

second annual Lanett City

Film Festival this weekend

in the heart of downtown

Lanett. The event which McFarr, who is a profes

–

sional stuntman for actor

Chris Pratt and has been

featured in films such as

Jurassic World, Guardians

of the Galaxy 2, and Pas

–

sengers.

The event is family

friendly and tickets can be

purchased at Lanett’s City

Hall leading up to the event

this weekend.

was called a great success

in its inaugural year is set to

be even bigger this year as

talented film markers from

around the area converge

on Lanett to show their hard

work to the public.

The film festival is set

for September 7th and 8th.

It will be held at the New

Horizon Community The

–

atre with additional venues

including Lanett City Hall

and Jane K. Farrar Event

Center.

This year’s festival will

screen shorts and features

in various categories from

documentaries to short

films for judging. The

festival will also feature a

special guest this year, Tony