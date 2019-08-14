Film festival on tap for Lanett this weekend
On August 16th and
17th the city of Lanett will
be holding their annual
film festival. This festival
will be showing all sorts
of films made by local
artist. The festival features
films will include narrative
shorts, brilliant documentaries,
student films, and
By Jody Stewart
Corespondent
City of LaFayette
Manager Louis Davidson
stated “Monday night the
city Council passed a resolution
to move forward
with phase 2 for water line
repair and accepted a bid
from a contractor to do the
work.”
The City of LaFayette
received a Community
Development Block Grant
earlier this year, which is
intended to help improve
water issues in low-income
areas.
“The work should begin
on 2nd Ave in September
assuming we don’t run
into any road blocks,” said
Davidson. The project
consists of approximately
6,300 linear feet of 8”
and 6” water main lines
with 54 service connections,
6 fire hydrants, road
patching, and other work
necessary to complete the
project.
Phase one was comheart-
warming features.
The filmmakers will
also be having Q&A
sessions that will cover a
variety of topics. The most
intriguing thing about this
festival is that the films are
judged by the audience.
Anyone who attends can
cast thier vote.
This year there will
be an award ceremony to
celebrate the films that
win. The historic New Horizons
Community Theatre
will be acting as a host for
the film festival.
On Saturday the films
will be held in multiple
places such as: New Horizons,
City Hall, and The
Event Center