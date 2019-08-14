Film festival on tap for Lanett this weekend

On August 16th and

17th the city of Lanett will

be holding their annual

film festival. This festival

will be showing all sorts

of films made by local

artist. The festival features

films will include narrative

shorts, brilliant documentaries,

student films, and

By Jody Stewart

Corespondent

City of LaFayette

Manager Louis Davidson

stated “Monday night the

city Council passed a resolution

to move forward

with phase 2 for water line

repair and accepted a bid

from a contractor to do the

work.”

The City of LaFayette

received a Community

Development Block Grant

earlier this year, which is

intended to help improve

water issues in low-income

areas.

“The work should begin

on 2nd Ave in September

assuming we don’t run

into any road blocks,” said

Davidson. The project

consists of approximately

6,300 linear feet of 8”

and 6” water main lines

with 54 service connections,

6 fire hydrants, road

patching, and other work

necessary to complete the

project.

Phase one was comheart-

warming features.

The filmmakers will

also be having Q&A

sessions that will cover a

variety of topics. The most

intriguing thing about this

festival is that the films are

judged by the audience.

Anyone who attends can

cast thier vote.

This year there will

be an award ceremony to

celebrate the films that

win. The historic New Horizons

Community Theatre

will be acting as a host for

the film festival.

On Saturday the films

will be held in multiple

places such as: New Horizons,

City Hall, and The

Event Center

No related posts.