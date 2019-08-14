Home Around Town Film festival on tap for Lanett this weekend
Around Town
News
0

Film festival on tap for Lanett this weekend

0
0

Film festival on tap for Lanett this weekend

Back To School

Mike’s Musings Michael Wilcox, Publisher/Editor Saga Of Red Ants and Wedding Bands

Jones graduates from government training institute

Water improvements on the way for LaFayette

LPD July Arrests

LPD Monthly Police Report

Spotlight on Eastside Teacher - Shenika Threadgill

World Series winner meets his hero

Pupils encouraged by ministers, others on their way to school

Woman addresses council about cemetery issues By Shannon Hunter Correspondent

On August 16th and
17th the city of Lanett will
be holding their annual
film festival. This festival
will be showing all sorts
of films made by local
artist. The festival features
films will include narrative
shorts, brilliant documentaries,
student films, and
By Jody Stewart
Corespondent
City of LaFayette
Manager Louis Davidson
stated “Monday night the
city Council passed a resolution
to move forward
with phase 2 for water line
repair and accepted a bid
from a contractor to do the
work.”
The City of LaFayette
received a Community
Development Block Grant
earlier this year, which is
intended to help improve
water issues in low-income
areas.
“The work should begin
on 2nd Ave in September
assuming we don’t run
into any road blocks,” said
Davidson. The project
consists of approximately
6,300 linear feet of 8”
and 6” water main lines
with 54 service connections,
6 fire hydrants, road
patching, and other work
necessary to complete the
project.
Phase one was comheart-
warming features.
The filmmakers will
also be having Q&A
sessions that will cover a
variety of topics. The most
intriguing thing about this
festival is that the films are
judged by the audience.
Anyone who attends can
cast thier vote.
This year there will
be an award ceremony to
celebrate the films that
win. The historic New Horizons
Community Theatre
will be acting as a host for
the film festival.
On Saturday the films
will be held in multiple
places such as: New Horizons,
City Hall, and The
Event Center

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Water improvements on the way for LaFayette

The LaFayette Sun 0

LPD July Arrests

The LaFayette Sun 0

Spotlight on Eastside Teacher – Shenika Threadgill

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video