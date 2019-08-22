Home Around Town Film Festival’s third year deemed successful
Film Festival's third year deemed successful

Film Festival’s third year deemed successful

Many Actors, Actress-es, and directors made their way to Lanett, Ala-bama this past weekend. The 3rd annual Lanett City Film festival drew a big crowd and new Hori-zon Theater laid out the red carpet and welcomed all.Three venues- city hall, the Jane K. Farrar Event Center and New Horizon Theater showed a total of 70 films representing many different categories. The festival opened on Friday and finished up on Saturday. This was reported to be the largest

attendance the festival has had.The awards were given on Saturday night with Best Short Film going to Tango Down. Best Documentary was awared to When All That’s Left is Love. Best short documen-tary winner was Ride the Andes. Named Best Actor was Thom Shelton. Best Actress was awarded to Emma Dison Brantley. The best feature film was Technicolor Day-dream and the City of Lanett Award Peoples’ Choice award was given to 15 Down.

The LaFayette Sun
