Final Langdale Concert features Jason Coleman

It is going to be an evening to remember as Jason Coleman and the Tennesseans present a tribute to the *real* country and pop music. Jason is the grandson of the great pianist Floyd Cramer and he and his band bring the 86th and final production of the Langdale Company and Bill Gilbert and Associates to the historic Langdale theater Saturday evening January 28th at 7:30 PM EST. Jason, along with Megan Taylor, who is the great niece of the late Chet Atkins, and the Tennesseans will perform many new songs from the past and are sure to bring back good memories. The group has become the number one best entertainment concert of the 33 groups in the long running concert series which started in 1994.

When Jason Coleman made his first nation wide tour, it took him to 70 venues and 25 states. Bill Gilbert and Associates are proud to be able to offer for the last time an evening of good music, good times and good memories. Tickets for the January 28th concert can be purchased by calling 334-768-3410. An early sell out is expected.