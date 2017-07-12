Home News Finally new pizzeria opens
Finally new pizzeria opens
News
Top Stories
0

Finally new pizzeria opens

0
0
A2 Pizzaria copy
now viewing

Finally new pizzeria opens

A1 Sunoco copy
now playing

Vacant buildings filling up with new businesses

Lanett child airlifted to Atlanta after dog attack

Valley teen dies in crash

a2 courthouse copy
now playing

Oh, say can you see

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

We don’t have the beef

jody fuller
now playing

A Patriotic Day with the Harvesters

Paul Richardson
now playing

Looking for a silver lining

A5 Solar #2 copy
now playing

Laser used to place solar panels at energy farm

LaFayette City Council proclaims Day of Prayer

LaFayette youth sports update

1st customers of the day… with workers and owner Mary.
(Photo by Pamela Holloway)

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

“It hasn’t been easy” says: owner and operator Mary Harmon.

She and husband Mark Harmon have been challenged from day one when they decided to open a pizza place in the City of LaFayette.
“It’s been alot” she said….trying to get ready, but, the day is here and I’m expecting it to run over….” At least I hope.” She added.

In asking what their expectations for their business were she added: “To stay here!”

Mark and Mary Harmon are originally from Valley. They have two children that attend Chambers Academy.

In asking what lead them into the restaurant business Mary stated: “My family always has been a part of the restaurant industry, at places like Burger King and Little Caesars.

“ I had always said I wanted a restaurant, and one day my husband and I had to wait an HOUR at Jack’s for our food… Not that they weren’t doing their job, but, they were just packed out!”

So, I told Mark (my husband), “You know that restaurant I been talking about…. IT’S TIME!!”

In asking what led them to LaFayette for their pizzeria, Mary said “Valley is getting too big and we like country living and quiet. ”

The hours for the DownTown Pizzeria is from 10:30 am to 8 pm Tuesday – Thursday and 10:30 am. to 9 pm Friday and Saturday.

Related posts:

  1. New Eatery Opens in LaFayette
  2. Ramblin Around with Charlotte – Riverhouse opens in West Point
  3. Event center opens with a bang
  4. Steak‘n Shake opens in Valley
slandon
Related Posts
A1 Sunoco copy

Vacant buildings filling up with new businesses

slandon 0

Lanett child airlifted to Atlanta after dog attack

slandon 0

Valley teen dies in crash

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun

Share this video