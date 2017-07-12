Finally new pizzeria opens



By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

“It hasn’t been easy” says: owner and operator Mary Harmon.

She and husband Mark Harmon have been challenged from day one when they decided to open a pizza place in the City of LaFayette.

“It’s been alot” she said….trying to get ready, but, the day is here and I’m expecting it to run over….” At least I hope.” She added.

In asking what their expectations for their business were she added: “To stay here!”

Mark and Mary Harmon are originally from Valley. They have two children that attend Chambers Academy.

In asking what lead them into the restaurant business Mary stated: “My family always has been a part of the restaurant industry, at places like Burger King and Little Caesars.

“ I had always said I wanted a restaurant, and one day my husband and I had to wait an HOUR at Jack’s for our food… Not that they weren’t doing their job, but, they were just packed out!”

So, I told Mark (my husband), “You know that restaurant I been talking about…. IT’S TIME!!”

In asking what led them to LaFayette for their pizzeria, Mary said “Valley is getting too big and we like country living and quiet. ”

The hours for the DownTown Pizzeria is from 10:30 am to 8 pm Tuesday – Thursday and 10:30 am. to 9 pm Friday and Saturday.