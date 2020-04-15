Fire Chief Settles in After 90 Days on the Job

By Jody Stewart

With 90 days on the job, Chief James Doody at LaFayette Fire and EMS says, “ It is business as usual for us.” LaFayette Fire and EMS covers 9 square miles for the city of LaFayette plus another 420 square miles for Chambers County. Just last month the department responded to 113 medical cases and 11 fire calls and with the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up their number of calls are rising.



When Chief Doody took over, as chief back in January there were only two full time employees. “I was a little shocked,” said Doody.



Chief Doody said, “While covering such a large area, if we get a call on the north side of the county and which has to be transported to East Alabama Medical Center that crew might be out for an hour and a half. What if we got another call? We needed a full staff.”



“I came with a long term goal. I can see this department being a great asset to the community. We have hired several employees all of them are dedicated, motivated and caring people. They have great bedside manners and most important they care about this job,” said Doody. The department is now running with six to seven personnel per shift.



“I was quite surprised at how busy this Fire and EMT department was when I came on and now with the pandemic going on I am thankful for the manpower we have. We are prepared and at this time our personal protection equipment supply is good,” added Doody.



The Department has two fully equipped ambulances and is looking to equip a third, also Chief Doody is looking in to ways and means to replace the city’s aging fire truck.



Chief Doody says working with the Chambers County 911 Center which prescreens all calls helps them prepare for a run. “This pandemic is no joke,” says Doody. “Walking around town people have asked me if this was real. I tell them yes it is.”



Chief Doody said, “We are taking extra precautions to protect ourselves and the public. We are screening ourselves before we come to work and then again midday.” When responding to calls at known addresses of Covid-19 cases EMS workers put on their PPE before arriving to the call and even more precautions are being taking when going into nursing homes where there is the most vulnerable demographic of citizens.



Chief Doody says he is looking at the bigger picture and plans on having many of the EMTs and firemen attend Alabama Fire College. They are hoping to be able to attend classes online with the resources provided by the firehouse. Ultimately Doody’s goal is to be able to form a coalition with the surrounding volunteer fire departments and offer them training as well. The big picture is to better protect all the citizens of the county.



“I think this Fire and EMT Department is going to be something special for the County,” said Chief Doody.



“This is what we do. It is what we trained for. We respond to accidents, to disasters and to injuries. We will get thru this.” Say’s Chief Doody