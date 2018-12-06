First African-American mayor laid to rest

A well-known La-

Fayette resident with an

extensive background in

law enforcement and local

politics was laid to rest

last week. The man who

holds a place in the his-

tory books of LaFayette

as the first African Ameri

–

can mayor in the city and

decades long law man

passed away in late No-

vember, but now leaves

an extensive resume with

his legacy on the city of

LaFayette.

Robert C. Finley, was

laid to rest on Friday

November 30, 2018 after

a ceremony at Mt. Sellers

Baptist Church in LaFay-

ette. The ceremony which

was attended by numerous

law enforcement officials

and included a motorcade

led by an ALEA motor-

cycle officer made its way

to the Handy Cemetery

where Finley now lies in

permanent peace.

Robert C. Finley was

a native of the area. He

was born in Chambers

County in the summer of

1953 and spent his early

life being educated in

Chambers County Schools

and later graduating from

LaFayette High School.

After graduation Finley

began his lifelong love

of law enforcement. Mr.

Finley attended the police

academy in Jacksonville,

Alabama where he gradu-

ated shortly after high

school.

In February of 1978

Finley became a police of-

ficer in the city of LaFay

–

ette. Finley would spend

his next fourteen years

serving the residents of

LaFayette as a police of-

ficer. His service record to

the residents of LaFayette

and Chambers County did

not end there. After leav-

ing LaFayette PD, Finley

later went on to work with

the Chambers County

Sheriff’s Office. Over his

years of service with that

agency Finley worked his

way through the depart-

ment’s ranks and obtained

the rank of Captain before

his retirement which was

announced in December

of 2017.

During a stint of time

shortly after leaving the

LaFayette Police Depart-

ment, Finley took a swing

into politics. He was first

elected to the LaFayette

City Council in 1996 and

later elected Mayor of the

city of LaFayette in 2000.

He would be re-elected in

2004 and serve until 2008,

when he was defeated by

then 21-year-old Matthew

Hurst for the Mayor seat.

The election of Finley

to the position of Mayor of

LaFayette was historical in

nature. The victory he sus-

tained in 2000 made him

the first African American

mayor in the city’s history.

Finley also made two

more runs for the posi-

tion of mayor in 2012 and

2016, but was not the win-

ner in those races.

Many in LaFayette

carry positive memories of

Finley. Prior to his retire-

ment from the Chambers

County Sheriff’s Office

last year he was presented

with an honor from the

county commission for

his twenty five years of

service to the residents of

Chambers County.

Finley passed away

on Saturday November

24, 2018 at East Alabama

Medical Center in Ope-

lika. He was 65-years-old

at the time of his passing.

He leaves behind his wife,

a son, two daughters,

and a two grandchildren

among other numerous

family members