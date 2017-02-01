First Ave SE now only one way street

By Alton Mitchell

The LaFayette City Council met on the evening of January 23rd. At the meeting council members followed up on an issue that was brought to them by a citizen just two weeks early. Council members agreed that they would have a possible solution to a dangerous LaFayette intersection on the table by the following meeting. More than a week before the next scheduled meeting a major change has been implemented on LaFayette’s 1st Avenue Southeast.

Following last year’s streetscape and beautification projects downtown near Courthouse Square 1st Avenue SE had additional parking spaces added to it as well it was opened up to two way traffic with no left turn permitted on 1st Street SE. Many motorist ignored the no left turn and made a daring and dangerous turn with a severe blind spot.

Council members have addressed the intersection and what to do about making it safe. At the last council meeting several ideas were tossed around to include adding control devices such as an all way stop or possibly eliminating several parking spots to create a clear view for motorist. It was even tossed around that the street should be restored to its original state which would have it as only a one way street that flowed away from the Chambers County Courthouse.

In the past week history has repeated itself as the street is no longer open to two way traffic and only flows away from the courthouse. New signage has been put in place to show the roadway is a one way street now. Also do not enter signs were put in place at the intersection of 1st Place SE.

The stripping on the roadway has not yet been updated as of yet and the double yellow striping still lines the street, but several warning signs indicate that two way traffic has been eliminated on the downtown roadway.

Council and community members had expressed several concerns about a serious or fatal accident possibly unfolding at the intersection if city officials did not act quickly. Several city departments and an outside engineering firm where looking into the most feasible options for the intersection at last week’s city council meeting.