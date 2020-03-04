First graders celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday

Pictured with David Owen are Mrs. Hyde’s first graders

Mrs. Norma Hyde’s first grade class at Chambers Academy spent the week preparing to celebrate the upcoming birthday for Dr. Seuss on March 2, 2020. Dr. Seuss Day is a yearly observance in the USA celebrated in conjunction with “Read Across America Day.” It is always held on the school day that is nearest to the 2nd day of March for the annual birthday observance for Dr. Seuss. Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American artist, book publisher, animator, poet, political cartoonist as well as an author. He is best known for authoring over 60 children’s books.



Mrs. Norma Hyde’s first grade class spent the past week wearing red and blue on Monday following the story of One Fish Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish. On Tuesday, they read Fox in Socks and the students wore crazy socks. On Wednesday, they read Put Me in the Zoo (and the students wore polka dots). On Thursday, they read Green Eggs and Ham with all of the students wearing the color green. Finally, on Friday they dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss character while their Headmaster, David Owen came to visit their class to read to them from Oh the Pets You Can Get.