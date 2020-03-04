Home News School First graders celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday
School
0

First graders celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday

0
0

First graders celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday

Officer-Waldrep705
now playing

Officer Saves Woman in Fire, Then Days Later Collides With 18-Wheeler

3-4-Miss-LHS
now playing

Drummond, Thomas Earn LaFayette High School Honors

Local Officials Claim to be Well-Prepared if Coronavirus Reaches Area

EAMC Takes Steps to Prepare for Coronavirus

Police Seek Help to Identify Shooter

Superintendent Answers Social Media Comments

High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest of Two

Lanett Fire and EMS Gets New Ambulance

3-4-02-Mar-20-Josh-Harvill-Sam-Bradford-Rogers-Debra-Riley-and-Skip-McCoy-Chambers-Co
now playing

Chambers County Leaders Visit with Rep. Rogers

Mike's Musings: No need to fear Coronavirus

Pictured with David Owen are Mrs. Hyde’s first graders

Mrs. Norma Hyde’s first grade class at Chambers Academy spent the week preparing to celebrate the upcoming birthday for Dr. Seuss on March 2, 2020. Dr. Seuss Day is a yearly observance in the USA celebrated in conjunction with “Read Across America Day.” It is always held on the school day that is nearest to the 2nd day of March for the annual birthday observance for Dr. Seuss. Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American artist, book publisher, animator, poet, political cartoonist as well as an author. He is best known for authoring over 60 children’s books.

Mrs. Norma Hyde’s first grade class spent the past week wearing red and blue on Monday following the story of One Fish Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish. On Tuesday, they read Fox in Socks and the students wore crazy socks. On Wednesday, they read Put Me in the Zoo (and the students wore polka dots). On Thursday, they read Green Eggs and Ham with all of the students wearing the color green. Finally, on Friday they dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss character while their Headmaster, David Owen came to visit their class to read to them from Oh the Pets You Can Get.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Speaker Uses Magic to Connect with Teachers, Students

The LaFayette Sun 0

Strickland Wins County Spelling Bee

The LaFayette Sun 0

JPP Students Score Well in Robotics Competition

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video