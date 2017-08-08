First Lanett Film Fest features dozens of movies

First Annual Lanett City Film Festival The First Annual Lanett City Film Festival will take place on Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th, 2017. The festival will provide a creative platform for independent filmmakers to have their work screened and judged. Over 1700 films were submitted to the festival, from all over the world, including Morocco, Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, and more.

The select films chosen for the festival include narrative shorts, brilliant documentaries, stunning student films, and heartwarming features. Filmmakers will be hosting exciting and informative panel discussions on a variety of topics. These panel discussions will give festival-goers a chance to interact with filmmakers from all over the world.

Screenings will be centered in Lanett, Alabama. New Horizon Community Theatre, in neighboring downtown West Point, GA, will serve as the main screening venue. Other venues also include Lanett City Hall, Lanett Senior Citizens Center, and Refuge Point Church in West Point, Georgia.

The festival will screen shorts and features, including narratives, documentaries, and more… in both showcase and competition settings. There will be panel discussions on issues in contemporary filmmaking, as well as opportunities for filmmakers to interact with the audience at several social events.



Other fun extras offered to festival-goers include sidewalk boutiques and food trucks throughout downtown Lanett. Films entered into the festival are eligible for awards and prizes. Categories include the Best Feature Film, the Best Short Film, and the Top Honor Award from the City of Lanett. “Feature Films” are classified as films 50 minutes or more in length. “Short Films” are classified as films with a total run-time between 3 and 45 minutes. Documentaries average 60 minutes in length.

Tickets are available by day or as a full-weekend pass. Tickets for Friday viewings are $5 and Saturday are $10. A full festival ticket can be purchased for a discounted price of $12, allowing access to events throughout the entire weekend. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to view trailers from the films, visit www.LANETTFILMFESTIVAL.com.