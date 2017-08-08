Home News First Lanett Film Fest features dozens of movies
First Lanett Film Fest features dozens of movies
News
Top Stories
0

First Lanett Film Fest features dozens of movies

0
0
8-8-17 Lanette Film Fest
now viewing

First Lanett Film Fest features dozens of movies

8-8-17 ELection
now playing

Big shoes to fill in Alabama’s primary election

back to school
now playing

Some students back to school this week

Here’s how and where to vote

YFACC hosted movie night

Social Security scam steals benefits from senior citizens

8-8-17 MP LAW
now playing

My perception of logic

Learn Quickbooks for free

Union Hill to meet

LPD handles 440 complaints

50 arrests made in July

First Annual Lanett City Film Festival The First Annual Lanett City Film Festival will take place on Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th, 2017. The festival will provide a creative platform for independent filmmakers to have their work screened and judged. Over 1700 films were submitted to the festival, from all over the world, including Morocco, Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, and more.

The select films chosen for the festival include narrative shorts, brilliant documentaries, stunning student films, and heartwarming features. Filmmakers will be hosting exciting and informative panel discussions on a variety of topics. These panel discussions will give festival-goers a chance to interact with filmmakers from all over the world.

Screenings will be centered in Lanett, Alabama. New Horizon Community Theatre, in neighboring downtown West Point, GA, will serve as the main screening venue. Other venues also include Lanett City Hall, Lanett Senior Citizens Center, and Refuge Point Church in West Point, Georgia.

The festival will screen shorts and features, including narratives, documentaries, and more… in both showcase and competition settings. There will be panel discussions on issues in contemporary filmmaking, as well as opportunities for filmmakers to interact with the audience at several social events.

Other fun extras offered to festival-goers include sidewalk boutiques and food trucks throughout downtown Lanett. Films entered into the festival are eligible for awards and prizes. Categories include the Best Feature Film, the Best Short Film, and the Top Honor Award from the City of Lanett. “Feature Films” are classified as films 50 minutes or more in length. “Short Films” are classified as films with a total run-time between 3 and 45 minutes. Documentaries average 60 minutes in length.
Tickets are available by day or as a full-weekend pass. Tickets for Friday viewings are $5 and Saturday are $10. A full festival ticket can be purchased for a discounted price of $12, allowing access to events throughout the entire weekend. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to view trailers from the films, visit www.LANETTFILMFESTIVAL.com.

Related posts:

  1. Lanett to host first film festival August 11th & 12th
  2. Christmas on Square, Lanett parade usher in holiday spirit
  3. Several events taking place in LaFayette this month
  4. Passion play at Five Points Baptist
slandon
Related Posts
8-8-17 ELection

Big shoes to fill in Alabama’s primary election

slandon 0
back to school

Some students back to school this week

slandon 0

Here’s how and where to vote

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video