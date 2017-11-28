Fish fry funds go to Standing Rock center

The Standing Rock Community Center Committee thanks everyone who purchased tickets to the First Annual Fish Fry & Cake Auction Fund-Raiser held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Dodgen Home in Standing Rock, Alabama.

Although it was a little cool with light rain on and off, everyone enjoyed coming together and visiting with old friends and making new ones. Tables decorated with Autumn centerpieces were set up outside under tents and a convenient drive-around route was in place for those who needed to just pick up their plate and go. Toe-tapping live music around a campfire was provided throughout the day. Over 500 fish plates were sold consisting of 2 fried catfish filets, homemade hush puppies, coleslaw, french fries, and of course, lemons, pickles, and onions. A large assortment of cakes, pies, and cookies were auctioned off. “I Stand with Standing Rock” t-shirts were also sold.

A special thanks to the State Line Hunt Club, Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart and Mrs. Sharon Lockhart, all those who donated delicious sweets for the cake auction, and all our dedicated volunteers who helped make this fund-raiser a truly awesome event.

The current Community Center is in dire need of major repairs. It’s being used as the polling location for registered voters residing in the Standing Rock area. Once the new Community Center is built, it will be available for rental and serve as the polling location for the Standing Rock community.

If you would like more information on making a donation towards the building fund or to find out how you can help, please contact Sharon Dodgen McLaughlin at (706) 333-8559.