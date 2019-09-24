Five Points Fire Dept. Receives $180K Grant

Congressman Mike

Rogers congratulated the

Five Points Volunteer

Fire Department today for

receiving a $183,799.04

grant from the U.S.

Department of Homeland

Security, funding Rogers

said would help the

fire department purchase

new operations and safety

equipment.

“Chambers County’s

first responders are our

first line of defense,” Rogers

said. “I congratulate

the Five Points Volunteer

Fire Department for

receiving this grant and

hope it will ultimately

help increase the safety for

all local citizens.”

Rogers said the grant

should be awarded under

the 2018 Assistance to

Firefighters Grant Program,

an essential federal

program which supports

first responders across

Alabama and the nation.

According to the Homeland

Security Department,

which administers

the grant, the purpose of

the program is to award

funding directly to fire

departments, nonaffiliated

EMS organizations and

state fire training academies.

These awards aim

to enhance first responders’

ability to protect the

health and safety of the

public, as well as that of

first-responder personnel,

with respect to fire-related

hazards.

Rogers serves as

Ranking Member on the

Committee on Homeland

Security in Congress.

“I am pleased to see the

federal government is

continuing to make these

types of investments in the

Third District,” he added