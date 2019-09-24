Five Points Fire Dept. Receives $180K Grant

Congressman Mike
Rogers congratulated the
Five Points Volunteer
Fire Department today for
receiving a $183,799.04
grant from the U.S.
Department of Homeland
Security, funding Rogers
said would help the
fire department purchase
new operations and safety
equipment.
“Chambers County’s
first responders are our
first line of defense,” Rogers
said. “I congratulate
the Five Points Volunteer
Fire Department for
receiving this grant and
hope it will ultimately
help increase the safety for
all local citizens.”
Rogers said the grant
should be awarded under
the 2018 Assistance to
Firefighters Grant Program,
an essential federal
program which supports
first responders across
Alabama and the nation.
According to the Homeland
Security Department,
which administers
the grant, the purpose of
the program is to award
funding directly to fire
departments, nonaffiliated
EMS organizations and
state fire training academies.
These awards aim
to enhance first responders’
ability to protect the
health and safety of the
public, as well as that of
first-responder personnel,
with respect to fire-related
hazards.
Rogers serves as
Ranking Member on the
Committee on Homeland
Security in Congress.
“I am pleased to see the
federal government is
continuing to make these
types of investments in the
Third District,” he added