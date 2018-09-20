Five Points receives large donation
The Dollar General Lit-
eracy Foundation recently
awarded Five Points
School Library a $2,000
grant to support youth lit-
eracy. This grant is part of
more than $3.4 million the
organization awarded to
915 recipients on August
28, 2018. Awarded annu-
ally at the beginning of
the academic school year
inception, youth literacy
grants help support teach-
ers, schools and nonprofit
organizations throughout
the 44 states that Dollar
General serves.
“We are so pleased
to be awarded this grant
in support of our read-
ing program, “Start with
Books, Stay with Books,
End with Books.” This
grant will ensure that Five
Points’ students will have
a wide variety of books
to choose from while par-
ticipating in this reading
