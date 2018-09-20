Five Points receives large donation

The Dollar General Lit-

eracy Foundation recently

awarded Five Points

School Library a $2,000

grant to support youth lit-

eracy. This grant is part of

more than $3.4 million the

organization awarded to

915 recipients on August

28, 2018. Awarded annu-

ally at the beginning of

the academic school year

inception, youth literacy

grants help support teach-

ers, schools and nonprofit

organizations throughout

the 44 states that Dollar

General serves.

“We are so pleased

to be awarded this grant

in support of our read-

ing program, “Start with

Books, Stay with Books,

End with Books.” This

grant will ensure that Five

Points’ students will have

a wide variety of books

to choose from while par-

ticipating in this reading

