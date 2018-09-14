Five properties declared nuisance

The LaFayette city

council continues to be the

driving force behind revi

–

talizing and modernizing

LaFayette. Those efforts

are spearheaded by beauti

–

fication efforts around the

city, including an on-going

battle to get local property

owners to clean up their

act and their property. On

Monday evening council

members declared four lo

–

cal properties as nuisances

Prior to the start of

Monday’s city council

meeting a special public

hearing was held as council

heard testimony from a lo

–

cal police officer about five

questions that are in viola

–

tion of a city ordinance for

upkeeping their property.

Sgt. Quantavious

Lockhart, of the LaFay

–

ette Police Department

advised council members

that he has attempted to

contact property owners

for five properties in the

city of LaFayette that are

in violation of ordinance

367, overgrown property.

Sgt. Lockhart advised

council members that he

has mailed notices to the

owners at their address ac

–

cording to tax records and

also pinned notices on the

properties.

Lockhart notified prop

–

erty owners located at 402

2nd Street N.W., 519 2nd

Avenue S.W., Martin Lu

–

ther King Drive, Flournoy

Drive, and 2nd Avenue

S.W. Lockhart told council

members that all properties

in question were still in

violation of the ordinance

with overgrown weeds,

trees, and brush.

Council members

learned of one property

owner that was trying to

get their property situated

and making an effort. City

Attorney Joseph “Mac”

Tucker advised council

members that Rodger

King, owner of the proper

–

ty located at 402 2nd Street

N.W. had written a letter

to council members letting

them know he is working

to get the property back up

to code, but it would take

some time.

Council learned that

King has began to clean

up the property which was

the former Avondale Mill.

However, the property

has a massive amount of

debris and may take

several months to clean up

completely. City officials

seemed pleased that an

effort was being made to

get the property back in

compliance with the city

code.

Another property in

LaFayette did not fare so

well as officials took a

closer look at it. A property

in the 700 block of Martin

Luther King Jr. Drive has

become a public nuisance

for a few years. A neighbor

to the property came before

council on Monday to

update them on the severity

of the property’s neglect.

The neighbor identi

–

fied as Ms. Whitlow told

council members that the

problems with the property

which belongs to Annie

Pearl Parkman has been

a nuisance for her for at

least the last three years.

Ms. Whitlow told council

members that the property

is overgrown and has be

–

come a haven for wildlife

to include coyotes and field

rats. Whitlow told council

members that something

has tunneled below her

home and is living there

and eating away at the

home. She also explained

that the coyotes on the

property are running out at

residents.

Council members

passed a resolution de

–

claring the property as a

nuisance. The same action

was taken against all the

properties city council

looked at as nuisance prop

–

erties on Monday with the

exception of the property

located at 402 2nd Avenue

N.W. which was the Avon

–

dale Mill property and

presently being worked

on. Council voted to table

a resolution declaring the

property as a nuisance for

a term of 60 days to allow

the owner to continue with

the massive cleanup at the

property.

LaFayette city council

has been aggressive in

targeting overgrown prop

–

erty over the past summer.

Residents have presented

complaints that included

safety concerns with

wildlife including snakes

living on these unkept

properties. The city has ad

–

dressed numerous proper

–

ties around the city under

its efforts to get property

owners to clean up their act

and yards