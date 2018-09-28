Home News Local Flash, explosion was meteor
Flash, explosion was meteor

Flash, explosion was meteor

Social Media was
abuzz as concerned
people wondered about
the flash they saw, or the
explosion they witnessed
around 11:11 PM East-
ern Saturday night. Bill
Cooke with the Meteoroid
Environment Office at
Marshall Space Flight
Center in Huntsville told
Steve Spann, the meteor
originated about 56 miles
above Oak Bowery,
Alabama, just north of
Auburn and was moving
at 56,000 MPH. It was
about 5 inches in diameter
and weighed around 4
pounds, traveling about 38
miles through the atmo-
sphere before burning up
26 miles above the town
of Cragford. Based on
available information, no
meteorites are expected
to have been produced by
this event.

