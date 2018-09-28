Flash, explosion was meteor

Social Media was

abuzz as concerned

people wondered about

the flash they saw, or the

explosion they witnessed

around 11:11 PM East-

ern Saturday night. Bill

Cooke with the Meteoroid

Environment Office at

Marshall Space Flight

Center in Huntsville told

Steve Spann, the meteor

originated about 56 miles

above Oak Bowery,

Alabama, just north of

Auburn and was moving

at 56,000 MPH. It was

about 5 inches in diameter

and weighed around 4

pounds, traveling about 38

miles through the atmo-

sphere before burning up

26 miles above the town

of Cragford. Based on

available information, no

meteorites are expected

to have been produced by

this event.