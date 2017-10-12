Flooding closes County Road 83

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The heavy rains that resulted in flooding on Monday have forced the Chambers County Highway Department to close a portion of a major highway south of LaFayette. There is no date on when the roadway will be re-opened due to damage caused by flooding and storm related damage.

The Chambers County Highway Department announced that a portion of County Road 83 will be closed until further notice near the town of Cusseta. The road closures begin at County road 84 and span to near County Road 82. This is the area near the former Cusseta Head Start building.

Flooding along Wildcat Creek on that roadway has caused significant damage to the roadway forcing the highway department to close the roadway until repairs can be made. On Monday crews moved barricades into place and put up detour signs to advise motorist of alternate routes to take along County Roads 84 and 82 to bypass the impacted area.

County officials have not acknowledged how extensive the damage to the roadway is or a planned time frame to re-open. The area was hard hit by tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Nate and its remnants over the weekend and early Monday.