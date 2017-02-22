Flu widespread in Chambers County area, flu shots recommended

By Alton Mitchell

Coughs, sniffles, and absences in schools and work has been abundant across Chambers County and the region. This combination is a sure sign that flu season is upon the area. A press release from February 15th by the Alabama Department of Public Health also confirms the fact that the flu is here and it is here with full force.

According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health flu season has arrived and Alabama is one of twenty three states experiencing high influenza-like illness activity. Nationwide 43 states are reporting widespread flu activity. No word is given on how many cases are reported across the state only a widespread outbreak is listed.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health testing has been done in their labs on the strain of flu circulating around the state and it appears to be influenza A also known as H3. That strain is very similar to the virus protection that is found in this season’s flu vaccine.

Dr. Karen Landers, of ADPH states, “It is not too late to vaccinate for flu and reduce the risk of illness. In addition, it is important that people wash hands, cover coughs, and stay home when they have influenza-like illness.” The ADPH state that the vaccine reduces the chances of getting the flu by 50 to 60 percent.

The current flu that is gripping the state sets on fast and has been linked to rapid rises in fever, body aches, chills, dry cough, loss of appetite, nausea, and shivering. These symptoms are typically revealed with the rapid onset of the illness. Those who are experiencing these symptoms are encouraged to rest and not try to push it and to also stay home as much as possible to keep from spreading the virus. The consumptions of fluids is also recommended. Many medications such as antibiotics will not work because they have no influence on the virus only bacteria. Ibuprofen is also recommended as a fever reducer.

This flu season has been a costly one. In Alabama the activity became widespread in January and has since remained highly active. In Colbert County earlier this month schools were closed when a flu-like illness broke out in the schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 15 children have died nationwide from complications from flu-like symptoms. None of those deaths have been reported in Alabama.

The Chambers County Health Department offers flu shots. Those interested in getting the flu vaccine can call (334)756-0758 to set an appointment or come by the Chambers County Health Departments office in Valley