Flying a scary proposition

By Mike Wilcox, Publisher

“Fly the friendly skies!”

Are you kidding me? United, along with most American airlines are the opposite of friendly. Nothing depicted that more than the doctor that was drug off a United flight from Chicago to Louisville because he wouldn’t give up the seat he had bought and paid for.

Unless you live under a rock, you have seen the video taken by a passenger. It has been shown on every television network and is plastered everywhere on social media.

Here’s what happened in a nutshell. A flight taking off from Chicago, already two hours late, had boarded its full plane and was about ready to close the cabin door when an agent came on board and asked four passengers to give up their seats. The reason being was four United employees had to get to Louisville and they had to have the four seats.

The agent first asked if anyone would leave the plane for a $400 voucher. No one responded. The agent upped the ante. Still no one would take the vouchers. The agent and United officials then decided to choose four random people and demand they get off. Three went peaceably. The fourth, a 68-year-old doctor who had to be in Louisville to see patients first thing in the morning refused to leave the seat he had purchased.

United, in all their wisdom, decided to call airport security and Chicago police to remove the doctor forcibly. As the video graphically depicted, the man was literally dragged from his seat, down the aisle and off the plane. He had many cuts and bruises and fainted in the process. All this because he wouldn’t give up his seat.

In researching this episode, I learned a couple of things. First overbooking flights is routine. All airlines do it, and do it often. They presume a certain number of people will not make it to their flight, thus they can overbook without hassles.

If it becomes a problem they offer vouchers. If you don’t have to be to your destination in a hurry, the vouchers might be a good alternative. For me, I consider them a useless piece of paper. Try to buy a hotel room or redeem them at an airport restaurant. It won’t happen. Try to redeem them on another flight and for me anyway, it always seems to be a hassle. In this case, United offered an $800 voucher fully realizing that a night’s stay at the airport’s hotel was $300 and a decent dinner was probably $75, thus someone would have to have $375 in their pocket just to stay overnight at the airport.

Overbooking should be outlawed. It simply isn’t fair to customers to book and pay for a seat, to find out that their seat had also been sold to another person. In no other industry could this happen. Why should the airlines be able to do it?

Secondly, I found out that once you are onboard an airplane you essentially have no rights. You are at the mercy of the pilot and flight attendants. What they say is the law. If you disagree with them, you can be booted off the plane, or worse, arrested, and there isn’t a darn thing you can do about it.

United personnel were in their rights to forcibly remove the doctor. Rights are one, ethics are another. And ethically I think it was a terrible faux paux. There are several options they had versus dragging a doctor off a plane.

First they could have upped the ante. Like I said an $800 voucher was meaningless to most of the passengers on board. Why not next offer a $1200 voucher or even more? Better yet why not offer $800 cash. I betcha that would have gotten someone’s attention.

Secondly, they could have driven the United employees to Louisville. The distance between the two cities is a paltry 5 hours. The employees could have made it to their workstations with plenty of time to spare.

Thirdly, they could have booked their employees on another airline.

They chose instead, to manhandle a 68-year-old doctor because an employee needed his seat. Whatever became of the axiom, “customers come first.” Oh I forgot, we are talking about the state of American airlines. In 2017, the customer always seems to be last. For this frequent flyer, that is a scary proposition.