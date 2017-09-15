Home Contributed For Heroin Addicts, Hurricanes and Relapse Often Go Hand in Hand
For Heroin Addicts, Hurricanes and Relapse Often Go Hand in Hand
Contributed
0

For Heroin Addicts, Hurricanes and Relapse Often Go Hand in Hand

0
0
key-west-81664_960_720
now viewing

For Heroin Addicts, Hurricanes and Relapse Often Go Hand in Hand

9-13-17 The LaFayette Bulldogs got their second win of the season 03 DSC_1647
now playing

Houston’s big game leads Bulldogs to win

Rebels 3-0, crush Wilcox

CA spikers lose in 3

Coach’s Corner

Senior Spotlight

9-13-17 Lafayette JV beats Lanett DSC_0998
now playing

JV Bulldogs 6, Lanett 2

9-13-17 JV Rebels Roll over Kingwood CadeTarverJV
now playing

JV Rebels 40, Kingwood 0

CA Senior Showcase

LaFayette Youth Football wins 3 at Tuskegee

9-13-17 CHAMBERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COMPLETE 50 HOURS OF PROFESSIONAL TRAINING Sam Bradford & Douglas Jones
now playing

Commissioners complete training

The amount of alcohol Americans are drinking is on the rise, a new study finds. The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, finds that one out of every eight Americans is suffering from alcoholism. The number rises to one in four for those under the age of 30.

The 49.9% increase since the last study conducted between 2001-2002 isn’t the result of underage drinking either. According to News Day, the rate of drinking in underage people has actually decreased considerably since the last study. Adult drinking, on the other hand, has increased across every demographic.

“I think the increases are due to stress and despair,” said the study’s lead author Bridget Grant, “and the use of alcohol [is] a coping mechanism.”

In the United States, roughly 20 million people suffer from depression. The numbers have only been increasing in recent years as more millennials are diagnosed with chronic depression and anxiety disorders.

“As Americans, we were promised to be whoever we wanted to be, and we were given high unemployment rates and no guarantee of a job after college,” reports Megan Hoins. “We were promised peace and prosperity, and we were handed terrorism and a severe economic recession.”

The link between alcoholism, drug use, and struggles with mental health have been noted by professionals for years. However, as Hurricane Irma approaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, people in early recovery from substance abuse face unique obstacles during natural disasters.

According to researcher Andrew Gollub, the increased stress during a hurricane can result in relapse for those suffering from addiction because the storm interrupts treatment. For instance,
Kiro7 reports that heroin treatment centers that lost power during Hurricane Sandy measured methadone by candlelight.

Many Americans rely on emergency departments’ 24-hour access to care, and those suffering from addiction are no different. The fear of experiencing painful withdrawal can often result in life-threatening behavior when care is limited or unavailable.

Many substance abusers chose to stay close to their dealers rather than evacuating so as to avoid withdrawal symptoms during Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. Others shared needles with strangers or used unregulated street drugs when they were unable to receive treatment.

In preparation of Hurricane Irma, methadone clinics were granted permission by the state of Florida to provide their patients with five days worth of medication. In addition to methadone, clinics are also ensuring patients are equipped with Narcan, which can save a person from an overdose.

“Have faith in the foundation you’ve built,” said Julie Boon of Eudaimonia Recovery Homes after Hurricane Harvey. Boon has been living sober for 30 years. “If you get into fear, reach out and speak to somebody.”

Related posts:

  1. Mike’s Musings – I’ve Had It With Hurricanes
  2. Crazies, not guns kill in mass
  3. Harvey, Irma cause Chambers gas shortages
  4. Jody Fuller learned an important lesson when, at 19 years of age, he was handed a harsher-than-expected sentence after he was arrested for underage drinking. Now a military veteran, inspirational speaker, stand-up comedian and columnist for publications including The LaFayette Sun, Fuller shares the lesson in “Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Power of Gratitude” book, released last week. It’s the sixth story by the Opelika resident to be published in the “Chicken Soup” series, and is one of two that will be featured on national TV. “ My first one was about three years ago,” Fuller said. “They get about 2,500 submissions and then they narrow it down to 101.” Fuller’s latest story, titled “Tough Love,” talks about a time in his life when a judge gave him a punishment that helped him change his ways. “ I got arrested for underage drinking when I was 19 years old, and the judge could have just slapped me on the wrist, but he gave me and my buddies a little bit more than I had known him giving people in the past,” Fuller said. “It was a good message to me that I need to do something. I had been to college one quarter, and it didn’t work out too well, and then that pointed me in the direction that this is not where I need to be right now and I need to mature and grow. And I’ve got to give some credit to the fact that he was pretty tough on me that day, so I am grateful for it.” Fuller, who is writing a book of his own, said his was one of two stories chosen to be featured on the TV show “Inside Edition” in the coming weeks. The book can be found online and in bookstores.
Contributor
Related Posts
fitbit_logo

Fitbit Developing Wearable Device Meant to Track and Prevent Sleep Apnea

Contributor 0
country-1867298_960_720

Microsoft To Bring Internet Access To Rural American Communities

Contributor 0
Blue ripped water in swimming pool

The Silent Danger Of Electric Shocks, How Boats And Pools Could Be Dangerous

Contributor 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video