My sense of survival tells me that the following comments are forbidden territory. Anybody with any common sense would never address the following ladies’ personal habits. Since most of my years are behind me, I have less to lose by taking the risks. Women compose 54% of the U.S. population so I am risking my survival in the real world.

All of this came to mind as the family recently visited the Chambers County Museum. Even the brats enjoyed the visit which was surprising as they knew nothing of the history of the items preserved. In the women beauty parlor section there is displayed a curler/hair dryer. It has 30 curler clamps attached to electric cords that heat the curler clamps. One of the brats commented this is certainly an invitation to get electrocuted. She was correct but the women of the day had rather be electrocuted than to be seen in public with straight natural hair. What? That is true!

My grandmother would go to the little old beauty parlor in Buffalo next door to the cotton gin every week even while she was in the last stages of life. I remember the clips that were put on her hair and she sat with her head under a heated barrel until her hair dried. The women of the day did not have the little hand blowers that the women (and men) use today. Now about the only time that she was out in the public was going to Church every week and funerals. That did not matter; her hair had to be beauty parlored.

The hair practice came to mind as I went into CVS to buy some camera batteries. Since I did not know where they were, I checked the aisle signs. Nearly one-fourth of the drug store is stocked with beauty supplies. Who in the world uses all of this beauty stuff? I did not realize that there so many different colors, brands and grease base of lip stick. My wife only uses a brand found in one department store. It is difficult for me to understand the extremes of ladies’ make-up. I would prefer the natural look but that is never going to happen.

Another personal preference of ladies is nail maintenance. In my view point, a pair of clippers and a file is all that one needs, especially for toes as they are rarely exposed. In the past, the men would just bite of the excess nail growth or cut it off with a pocket knife. In the past, some of the common political campaign giveaways were nail files handed out by office seekers.

The other morning on FOX NEWS, one of the commentators reached over and rubbed the cheek of the other male commentator and told him his make-up was reflecting the light of the camera. What? I found out that everyone who goes on TV is groomed by a professional make artist before being focused on the TV camera. That goes for men and women.

I wonder what Hillary Clinton looks like without all the make-up used before she makes a public appearance. A lot of the stars are smeared with so much make-up hiding their wrinkles and skin discolor that you probably would not recognize them in the raw.

I accept the fact that I have skin blemishes, hair receding and wrinkled skin. I am not a show piece and do not need to maintain an appearance that is pleasing to the public. On the other hand, I know women of all ages spend a good bit of time on how they appear. Actually, how they maintain their appearance is fine with me. I am just thankful for being BLESSED with 5 ladies in my life.