Former Assistant DA arrested on theft charges

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A former Chambers County assistant district attorney has found himself on the opposite side of the courtroom as he was arrested on two charges last week. Those charges come less than two months after the former assistant district attorney Roland Sledge’s employment with the district attorney’s office ended.

Roland Lewis Sledge worked as an assistant district attorney for the Chambers County district attorney’s office. On Thursday Sledge was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree theft of property. The charges stem from Sledge being alleged to have embezzled $16,000 from a juvenile’s bank account whom Sledge had conservatorship over.

A conservator is someone appointed by a judge to care for the finances or estate of someone who has certain types of limitations, these limitations can be related to mental limitations or their age. Sledge was the conservator over the account since 2007.

It is alleged that Sledge took funds from the account of the juvenile on two occasions. The first occurred on February 11, 2016 in which it is alleged Sledge took $6,000. The second occurred a month later on March 21, 2016 when Sledge is alleged to have taken $10,000. The case was being investigated by the Alabama state Attorney General’s Office.

Sledge was taken into custody on Thursday shortly before 3:00 pm. He faces two counts of first-degree theft of property. The actions are stated to have occurred with an account at Farmers and Market bank. Sledge is said to have knowingly obtained or exerted control over that account.

According to WSFA news of Montgomery the Chambers County district attorney’s office has asked to be recused from the case. Sledge formerly worked at the DA’s office until he was terminated in May. WSFA states the termination was the result of Chambers County District Attorney Jeremy Duerr learning that Sledge was practicing cases while serving as a full-time employee of the district attorney’s office.

An online search shows that Roland L. Sledge has a law practice located on 20th Avenue in Valley, Alabama. Sledge is a well-known attorney in the Chambers County community. Sledge is a member of the Alabama State Bar Association and graduated in 1991 from the Jones School of Law.