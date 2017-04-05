Home News Former Camp Hill police chief charged
Former Camp Hill police chief charged
Roosevelt Finley
The former Camp Hill police chief has been charged with seven counts of ethics violations. Roosevelt Finley, 58, of Opelika, turned himself in to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

An Alabama Ethics Commission investigation recommended criminal charges against Finley, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department. Court records on the charges were not yet available.

The Alabama Ethics Commission and Tallapoosa District Attorney’s office did not return a request for details about the charges by deadline. The Alabama Attorney General’s office said it did not have jurisdiction over the case.

Finley was fired as Camp Hill’s police chief in 2014 over payroll discrepancies, according to the Alexander Outlook. Finley was a with the Opelika Police Department before he became Camp Hill police chief in 1992. Finley filed a lawsuit in 2014 against the city of Camp Hill alleging wrongful termination. The case is still pending.

