Former editor pays homage to Mike Hand

By Chris Busby

We sat there in his liv-

ing room chatting, talking

about our families, his

grandchildren, my new son,

my dad’s new grandchil-

dren, and life in general.

That was a week and a half

ago; and then Thursday he

was gone.

The suddenness of it

almost makes it unbeliev-

able. I’m so glad I got to

see him one last time, but

it hurts so much that he is

gone.

When Jody Stewart

called me Thursday after-

noon to ask me to write

something about Mike

Hand, I rambled nonsense

on the phone with her, my

mind tumbling with what I

could say about a man that

meant so much to me. It

took me a couple of minutes

before I was finally able to

mutter “yes” to the request.

I knew Mike in many

different capacities, he

was one of my dad’s best

friends, he was my boss for

a time, he was a mentor,

and he was my great friend.

How could I do justice writ-

ing an article about the man

that inspired me the way

that he did. The answer is,

I couldn’t fully. Mike Hand can’t be summarized in an

article, he can’t be captured

in words or pictures, but

rather he is best remem-

bered in the emotions he

evoked in us all.

As I thought about what

to write, I tossed around

many ideas…talking to his

many friends, touting his

many achievements, recog-

nizing his works. But what I

kept coming back to me was

his impact on people and on

this community.

What I know is that Mike

Hand made everyone feel

special, he made everyone

feel important, he made ev-eryone know that they mat-

tered. This is his legacy. He

made everyone in LaFayette

know they counted.

I could go into the his-

tory of everything that Mike

has done for our commu-

nity, like championing the

courthouse expansion and

Joe Louis statue, but to me

what matters are the little

things.

I’ve known Mike Hand

since “technically” before

I was born. My mom has

told me the story about us

moving to LaFayette, which

happened a month before I

was born. One of the first

people her and my dad met

was Mike at a fish fry, in

July of 1982. He welcomed

my family with open arms,

with his kind mannerisms

and big smile. My mother

told him during that first

meeting how much she

appreciated his genuine

kindness. This was not a

show for the new people in

town, this was Mike Hand.

He made my family feel

important and that we be-

longed here. I can’t imagine

how comforting that was as

my parents started their new

life here.

That is what Mike did, he

made everyone he came in

contact with feel loved. He

genuinely cared for people,

no matter their age, race,

or economic situation. He

was the kindest man I’ve

ever known. And everyone

that ever talked with him or

spent time with him felt the

same way, which is why so

many people counted Mike

Hand among their closest

friends.

In relating the type of

impact he had on the people

of this community, I have

to go back to my childhood.

I, like many other kids in

LaFayette, felt a great ap-

preciation for Mike Hand.

He made us small town kids

feel important. He put our

little league baseball games

in the paper, he put the first

deer we killed in the paper,

he put us in the paper on

our birthday, if we won a

spelling bee, or if we made

the school honor roll. If you

achieved something that

made you feel special, Mike

would put it in the paper

so that everyone could

celebrate with you.

I remember when I was

8 or 9, I won a bubble gum

blowing contest. Mike actu-

ally came to my home and

took a picture of me blow-

ing a bubble and the next

week, it was on the FRONT

PAGE of The LaFayette

Sun. Can you imagine the

excitement of a little kid

being on the front page

of the paper? That’s what

Mike did for generations

of people in LaFayette, he

showed everyone in this

community that we were all

extraordinary.

My point is, that Mike

Hand cared about LaFayette

and more importantly, he

cared about the people of

LaFayette and wanted them

to be recognized for what

they did. It’s hard to argue

that there has ever been a

greater champion for La-

Fayette than Mike Hand.

Years later, I got to be on

the other side and had the

great privilege to work for

Mike at The LaFayette Sun.

During that time, I learned

what it meant to be a good

journalist. And let me tell

you, there were few better

journalists than Mike Hand.

Anyone that knew Mike,

knows that he was a man

that wore his emotions on

his sleeves, and it made him

that much more endearing.

I’ve handed him several

articles over the years, and

when he would get teary

eyed reading one, that’s

how I knew if I had done a

really good job. And there

was nothing like that feel-

ing when you knew Mike

was proud of you.

My fondest memories

are of sitting in his office

reviewing articles, dis-

cussing local politics and

sports, laying out the paper

each week, and that feeling

of satisfaction when we got

that week’s edition fresh

off the press. I also got to

see him interacting with

the people of LaFayette

on a daily basis. Always

welcoming anyone who

walked into that door for

a friendly chat in his of-

fice no matter what day it

was, sometimes for longer

than those of us pushing a

deadline liked. But that was

Mike, his top priority was

always making others know

that they mattered.

Back in his house that

day a week and a half

ago, as I was leaving, I

remember that final long

handshake and hug, and

how thankful I was that I

got to visit with him. I am

thankful for everything he

did for me and my family,

both as a young man and

as an adult. I’m thankful

for the opportunities he

gave me, for the advice, for

the kindness, and for the

friendship. Everyone in La-

Fayette should be thankful

for Mike Hand too. He is

what we should all strive to

be, a man who cares deeply

for those around him, a

man that cares deeply for

his community, and a man

that made a difference in so

many lives.

LaFayette is a better

place because of Mike

Hand.

