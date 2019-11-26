Former Resident Uses Magic To Underscore Reading

VALLEY – Not to be confused with the popular online underwear retailer, former Valley resident Tommy Johns brought his unique style of education through magic and puppetry to fourth-grade school students Monday at Langdale Auditorium. Johns’ entertaining show focuses on reading as an essential part of learning.



“I love to read,” Johns told his young audience. “Books are the windows to knowledge, and you can find out about most anything you want to know at your school media center or local library.”



Johns’ family moved to Shawmut in 1968 when he was ten years old. He attended Shawmut Elementary School, Valley Junior High (now W. F. Burns Middle School), and graduated Valley High in 1976. It was during his college years that a fellow student taught him how to perform magic.



“I’ve always enjoyed being on a stage since I appeared in a church play at the age of five,” said Johns. “I decided to use what I had learned to benefit school children by encouraging them to read.”



Johns presents about 300 shows per year in school districts across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, and recently shared his talents with a group of students in Arkansas. His visit to Chambers County highlighted this year’s Alabama Bicentennial Celebration, marking our state’s 200th anniversary. With the use of magic tricks and hand puppets, he presented a lively program entitled, ”What’s So Great About Alabama?!”



“You live in an awesome state that has an amazing history,” said Johns. “There are so many people, animals, and things native to Alabama, and I want to share some of that with you today.”



“Some fun facts about things invented in Alabama include windshield wipers, air bags, the ‘Super Soaker’ water gun, and the online information resource called ‘Wikipedia,’” Johns continued. “Also, the first 911 call ever made was in Alabama.”



In addition, Johns talked about biographies that have been written on some of the state’s most famous people, such as George Washington Carver, Helen Keller, the Tuskegee Airmen, Mia Hamm, Hank Aaron, and Rosa Parks. He also featured Alabama’s key role in putting the first humans on the moon, and identified all the state symbols, including the official bird, fruit, and flower.



“We love hosting events like this that re-enforce what children are learning in the classroom,” said Chambers County Elementary Education Director Dr. Nancy Maples. “The kids really enjoyed it.”



Johns currently lives with his family in Powder Springs, GA. For more information about his live shows, go online to www.tommyjohnspresents.com.



In the attached photo, Johns uses his puppet friend, Pete, to talk about the unique aspects of a possum, an animal native to Alabama.