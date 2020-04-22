Home Around Town Fountain Turned Blue in Honor of First Responders
Fountain Turned Blue in Honor of First Responders

Lanett Mayor, Kyle McCoy and the City of Lanett turn the fountain Blue last week in downtown Lanett in honor of Hope and First Responders during the pandemic of COVID 19

