Four arrested in Camp Hill drug raid

Tallapoosa Co. Nar-
cotics agents arrest four
people on various drug
charges including traffick
–
ing in cocaine and meth
On July 19th, the Tal-
lapoosa County Narcot-
ics Task Force, Camp
Hill Police Department,
Alexander City Police
Department K-9 and ATF
executed a search warrant
at a residence on Holley
Avenue in Camp Hill.
During the search
investigators recovered
approximately 30 grams of
cocaine, 3 grams of mari-
juana, ecstasy and synthet-
ic marijuana. Also seized
was a Ruger 9mm pistol
and $1,314.00 in cash.
Arrested and charged
with: three (3) counts of
Unlawful Possession of
a Controlled Substance,
Possession of Marijuana
1st degree, Certain Persons
Forbidden to Possess
Firearm, Trafficking in
Cocaine and Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia was:
Carstavious Stovall, 27
yoa, of Camp Hill, Al.
Arrested and charged
with: three(3) counts of
Unlawful Possession of
a Controlled Substance,
Possession of Marijuana
1st degree, Certain Persons
Forbidden to Possess
Firearm, Trafficking in
Cocaine and Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia was:
Avious Floyd, 32 yoa, of
Camp Hill, Al.
Later that same day,
investigators conducted
a probation compliance
follow-up at a residence
on Sunset Lane in Dadev-
ille, along with Pardon
and Parole. While at the
residence, drug parapher-
nalia and methamphet-
amine were located. Both
individuals were taken into
custody without incident
and transported to the Tal-
lapoosa County jail.
Arrested and charged
with: Unlawful Possession
of a Controlled Substance
and Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia was: Phillip
Evans, 43 yoa, of Dadev-
ille, Al.
Arrested and charged
with: Unlawful Possession
of a Controlled Substance
and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Mykay
–
lin Piotrowski, 22 yoa, of
Dadeville, Al.
The investigation of the
illegal trafficking, distri
–
bution and possession of
narcotics is ongoing in
Tallapoosa County.
Tallapoosa Co. Nar-