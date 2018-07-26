Four arrested in Camp Hill drug raid

Tallapoosa Co. Nar-

cotics agents arrest four

people on various drug

charges including traffick

–

ing in cocaine and meth

On July 19th, the Tal-

lapoosa County Narcot-

ics Task Force, Camp

Hill Police Department,

Alexander City Police

Department K-9 and ATF

executed a search warrant

at a residence on Holley

Avenue in Camp Hill.

During the search

investigators recovered

approximately 30 grams of

cocaine, 3 grams of mari-

juana, ecstasy and synthet-

ic marijuana. Also seized

was a Ruger 9mm pistol

and $1,314.00 in cash.

Arrested and charged

with: three (3) counts of

Unlawful Possession of

a Controlled Substance,

Possession of Marijuana

1st degree, Certain Persons

Forbidden to Possess

Firearm, Trafficking in

Cocaine and Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia was:

Carstavious Stovall, 27

yoa, of Camp Hill, Al.

Arrested and charged

with: three(3) counts of

Unlawful Possession of

a Controlled Substance,

Possession of Marijuana

1st degree, Certain Persons

Forbidden to Possess

Firearm, Trafficking in

Cocaine and Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia was:

Avious Floyd, 32 yoa, of

Camp Hill, Al.

Later that same day,

investigators conducted

a probation compliance

follow-up at a residence

on Sunset Lane in Dadev-

ille, along with Pardon

and Parole. While at the

residence, drug parapher-

nalia and methamphet-

amine were located. Both

individuals were taken into

custody without incident

and transported to the Tal-

lapoosa County jail.

Arrested and charged

with: Unlawful Possession

of a Controlled Substance

and Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia was: Phillip

Evans, 43 yoa, of Dadev-

ille, Al.

Arrested and charged

with: Unlawful Possession

of a Controlled Substance

and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Mykay

–

lin Piotrowski, 22 yoa, of

Dadeville, Al.

The investigation of the

illegal trafficking, distri

–

bution and possession of

narcotics is ongoing in

Tallapoosa County.