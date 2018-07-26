Home News Local Four arrested in Camp Hill drug raid
Local
News
0

Four arrested in Camp Hill drug raid

0
0

Four arrested in Camp Hill drug raid

GVACC to host Mayor Moody

Meet and greet new SUSCC president

Inside the Statehouse

Let’s Back Off The Ugliness

Unemployment rate rises in Chambers

Valley pedestrian struck by car, dies

Three who robbed Huguley F&M apprehended

Demolition begins on Courthouse Square buildings

Tallapoosa Co. Nar-
cotics agents arrest four
people on various drug
charges including traffick

ing in cocaine and meth
On July 19th, the Tal-
lapoosa County Narcot-
ics Task Force, Camp
Hill Police Department,
Alexander City Police
Department K-9 and ATF
executed a search warrant
at a residence on Holley
Avenue in Camp Hill.
During the search
investigators recovered
approximately 30 grams of
cocaine, 3 grams of mari-
juana, ecstasy and synthet-
ic marijuana. Also seized
was a Ruger 9mm pistol
and $1,314.00 in cash.
Arrested and charged
with: three (3) counts of
Unlawful Possession of
a Controlled Substance,
Possession of Marijuana
1st degree, Certain Persons
Forbidden to Possess
Firearm, Trafficking in
Cocaine and Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia was:
Carstavious Stovall, 27
yoa, of Camp Hill, Al.
Arrested and charged
with: three(3) counts of
Unlawful Possession of
a Controlled Substance,
Possession of Marijuana
1st degree, Certain Persons
Forbidden to Possess
Firearm, Trafficking in
Cocaine and Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia was:
Avious Floyd, 32 yoa, of
Camp Hill, Al.
Later that same day,
investigators conducted
a probation compliance
follow-up at a residence
on Sunset Lane in Dadev-
ille, along with Pardon
and Parole. While at the
residence, drug parapher-
nalia and methamphet-
amine were located. Both
individuals were taken into
custody without incident
and transported to the Tal-
lapoosa County jail.
Arrested and charged
with: Unlawful Possession
of a Controlled Substance
and Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia was: Phillip
Evans, 43 yoa, of Dadev-
ille, Al.
Arrested and charged
with: Unlawful Possession
of a Controlled Substance
and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was: Mykay

lin Piotrowski, 22 yoa, of
Dadeville, Al.
The investigation of the
illegal trafficking, distri

bution and possession of
narcotics is ongoing in
Tallapoosa County.

Related posts:

  1. Camp Hill man arrested for armed robbery
  2. Drug raid nets multiple arrests
  3. 64-year old lab tech arrested for selling rape drug
  4. Fire destroys Camp Hill church
slandon
Related Posts

Meet and greet new SUSCC president

slandon 0

Unemployment rate rises in Chambers

slandon 0

Valley pedestrian struck by car, dies

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video