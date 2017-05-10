Four awarded $2500 scholarships

By Alton Mitchell

Four LaFayette area high school seniors have received a big economic boost to assist them with their college careers. On Monday evening the scholarship recipients were honored before the LaFayette city council at their normal meeting.

The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority annually awards scholarships in the amount of $2500 to students in communities that they serve. LaFayette is one community that fits that criteria. A total of four students from LaFayette received scholarships this year. Two of those students were from LaFayette High School and two were from Chambers Academy.

The two students from LaFayette High School were Lajavier Daequan Bryant and Nataja Lashun Reece. AMEA awarded each of these students a scholarship of $2500. Bryant and Reece were awarded the 2017 AMEA Acadeic Scholarship winners. Both were in attendance at the LaFayette city council meeting Monday and honored by Mayor Moody and members of the city council.

Chambers Academy also had two students who received AMEA scholarship. The students at Chambers Academy were Allie Peyton Brushwood and Elizabeth Lenoir Thrower. Elizabeth Thrower was present at the council meeting. Allie Brushwood was unable to make it to the meeting. The students from Chambers Academy also won $2500 each in scholarship funds. They were winners of the 2017 AMEA Vocational School Scholarship.

As the council meeting opened Mayor Barry Moody opened during the invocation by saying, “We have young people doing great things in this city”. Mayor Moody stated that he was also extremely honored to present this year’s scholarship recipients with the awards. Councilman Matthew Hurst also expressed his level of pride with the winners and added a personal touch. “I have classroom experience with all of the students and they are all very deserving,” stated Hurst.

The students can use the funds to attend a college or university in the state of Alabama. In addition to LaFayette four other Chambers County students from Lanett also received awards they are Ataiya Bridges, Connor Buchanan, Anna Drake, and Carson Leva. These students represent student bodies of Lanett High, Valley High, and Springwood School. Each student will receive a $2500 scholarship as did their counterparts in LaFayette.