Four injured, one dead after shooting near McDonalds

An early morning shoot-

ing on West Magnolia in

Auburn left four people

injured and a Tuskegee man

dead. In addition, a 17-year-

old Opelika teen has been

arrested in connection to

the deadly incident that

happened just inches away

from the campus of Auburn

University.

Auburn Police indicate

they received a call at 2:24

a.m. on Sunday September

9, 2018 in the 200 block of

Magnolia Avenue in refer-

ence to shots fired. Officers

were already in the vicin-

ity working another call

involving dispersing a large

crowd.

Officers in the area noti

–

fied their dispatch that shots

were being fired in the area

near the McDonald’s on

West Magnolia. As respond-

ing officers descended on

the scene where the shots

were fired they discovered

victims in the shooting.

Officers initially dis

–

covered a 20-year-old male

deceased on the scene from

what appeared to be injuries

related to gunshots. Police

have identified the victim

as Evan Mikale Wilson,

of Tuskegee. The Lee

County Coroner arrived and

pronounced Wilson dead at

the scene as a result of the

shooting.

As police continued to

assess the scene they discov-

ered an additional four vic-

tims had been wounded in

the shooting. Those victims

have not been identified by

name by police, but Auburn

authorities have released

limited details about the

victims.

Police indicate the

shooting victims included a

17-year-old male from Ope-

lika, a 19-year-old female

from Opelika, a 21-year-old

Auburn University student

from Hilton Head, SC, and a

16-year-old male from Ope-

lika. Three of the victims

were transported to East

Alabama Medical Center

in Opelika for treatment of

non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the 16-year-old

had suffered more serious

injuries and was airlifted to

Piedmont Midtown Medi-

cal Center in Columbus,

Georgia for treatment of his

injuries. Police have given

no update on the condition

of the 16-year-old victim.

Auburn police have not

named an official motive in

the shooting but indicate that

there appears to have been

some type of altercation in

the area prior to the shoot-

ing. Police say the shooting

is not believed to be random.

After getting the victims

stabilized, invetigators be-

gan to search for the person

responsible for the shooting.

Before the end of the day on

Sunday police had named a

17-year-old Opelika teen as

the suspected shooter.

Auburn Police assisted by

the United States Marshals

Fugitive Task Force went to

a residence in Auburn and

arrested the suspect without

incident. Police have identi-

fied the shooter at Jarvis

Nichols, 17, of Opelika.

Nichols has been arrested

and charged with murder.

He has been transported to

the Lee County Detention

Facility on bonds totaling

$150,000.

Auburn police continue

to investigate the shooting

and ask anyone with infor-

mation on the shooting to

contact police at (334)501-

3140 or the tip line at

(334)246-1391.