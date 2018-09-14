Four injured, one dead after shooting near McDonalds

An early morning shoot-
ing on West Magnolia in
Auburn left four people
injured and a Tuskegee man
dead. In addition, a 17-year-
old Opelika teen has been
arrested in connection to
the deadly incident that
happened just inches away
from the campus of Auburn
University.
Auburn Police indicate
they received a call at 2:24
a.m. on Sunday September
9, 2018 in the 200 block of
Magnolia Avenue in refer-
ence to shots fired. Officers
were already in the vicin-
ity working another call
involving dispersing a large
crowd.
Officers in the area noti
–
fied their dispatch that shots
were being fired in the area
near the McDonald’s on
West Magnolia. As respond-
ing officers descended on
the scene where the shots
were fired they discovered
victims in the shooting.
Officers initially dis
–
covered a 20-year-old male
deceased on the scene from
what appeared to be injuries
related to gunshots. Police
have identified the victim
as Evan Mikale Wilson,
of Tuskegee. The Lee
County Coroner arrived and
pronounced Wilson dead at
the scene as a result of the
shooting.
As police continued to
assess the scene they discov-
ered an additional four vic-
tims had been wounded in
the shooting. Those victims
have not been identified by
name by police, but Auburn
authorities have released
limited details about the
victims.
Police indicate the
shooting victims included a
17-year-old male from Ope-
lika, a 19-year-old female
from Opelika, a 21-year-old
Auburn University student
from Hilton Head, SC, and a
16-year-old male from Ope-
lika. Three of the victims
were transported to East
Alabama Medical Center
in Opelika for treatment of
non-life-threatening injuries.
However, the 16-year-old
had suffered more serious
injuries and was airlifted to
Piedmont Midtown Medi-
cal Center in Columbus,
Georgia for treatment of his
injuries. Police have given
no update on the condition
of the 16-year-old victim.
Auburn police have not
named an official motive in
the shooting but indicate that
there appears to have been
some type of altercation in
the area prior to the shoot-
ing. Police say the shooting
is not believed to be random.
After getting the victims
stabilized, invetigators be-
gan to search for the person
responsible for the shooting.
Before the end of the day on
Sunday police had named a
17-year-old Opelika teen as
the suspected shooter.
Auburn Police assisted by
the United States Marshals
Fugitive Task Force went to
a residence in Auburn and
arrested the suspect without
incident. Police have identi-
fied the shooter at Jarvis
Nichols, 17, of Opelika.
Nichols has been arrested
and charged with murder.
He has been transported to
the Lee County Detention
Facility on bonds totaling
$150,000.
Auburn police continue
to investigate the shooting
and ask anyone with infor-
mation on the shooting to
contact police at (334)501-
3140 or the tip line at
(334)246-1391.
