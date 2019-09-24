Four Thousand Expected to Attend Career Descovery

Over 4,000 eighth graders

from 30 schools will be

participating in this year’s

Career Discovery Expo on

October 3 and 4. The Expo

will be held at Southern

Union Community College

in Opelika and makes a

huge impact on our region.

Have you ever wanted to

be like Peter Pan and never

grow up? Growing up

means deciding on a career

and fi nding the right path to

get there. It’s sometimes a

hard, confusing and scary

time for students. What

jobs are relevant in today’s

world? Is there a job in the

area or will they need to

move?

Since 2015, the Career

Discovery Expo has been

helping students choose a

career path that is close to

home, pertinent in today’s

economy and that they’ll

enjoy.

The purpose of the Expo

is to help students make

wise decisions about their

future and to help them understand

the value of education

in preparing for careers

that will lead to economic

prosperity. Students will

learn about occupations,

educational requirements,

and average salaries from

the 11 career clusters.

The Expo, an industryled

initiative, targets eighth

graders in the Region 5

area which includes Autauga,

Bullock, Chambers,

Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee,

Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery,

Perry, Russell,

and Tallapoosa Counties.

“The Expo unites regional

industries and businesses

with students to highlight

the variety of career opportunities

in our area,” said

Dinah Motley, Expo media

relations coordinator.

No related posts.