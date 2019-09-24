Four Thousand Expected to Attend Career Descovery

Over 4,000 eighth graders
from 30 schools will be
participating in this year’s
Career Discovery Expo on
October 3 and 4. The Expo
will be held at Southern
Union Community College
in Opelika and makes a
huge impact on our region.
Have you ever wanted to
be like Peter Pan and never
grow up? Growing up
means deciding on a career
and fi nding the right path to
get there. It’s sometimes a
hard, confusing and scary
time for students. What
jobs are relevant in today’s
world? Is there a job in the
area or will they need to
move?
Since 2015, the Career
Discovery Expo has been
helping students choose a
career path that is close to
home, pertinent in today’s
economy and that they’ll
enjoy.
The purpose of the Expo
is to help students make
wise decisions about their
future and to help them understand
the value of education
in preparing for careers
that will lead to economic
prosperity. Students will
learn about occupations,
educational requirements,
and average salaries from
the 11 career clusters.
The Expo, an industryled
initiative, targets eighth
graders in the Region 5
area which includes Autauga,
Bullock, Chambers,
Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee,
Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery,
Perry, Russell,
and Tallapoosa Counties.
“The Expo unites regional
industries and businesses
with students to highlight
the variety of career opportunities
in our area,” said
Dinah Motley, Expo media
relations coordinator.
