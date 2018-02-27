Home News Four-year-old shot in head
A 4-year-old girl was shot Monday at an apartment in the city of Lagrange.
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

Police in the city of Lagrange, Georgia are continuing to investigate what led to a 4-year-old girl being shot Monday morning at an apartment in the city of Lagrange. A bullet struck the child in the head at a residence, but police continue to believe the shooting was accidental.

According to Lagrange Police, officers responded to a shooting at 8:32 a.m. on Monday morning at an apartment in the Benjamin Harvey Hill Homes on Whitesville Road in Lagrange. When officers arrived, they discovered a 4-year-old girl had been shot once in the head. The child still had signs of life when officers arrived, and she was quickly transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center locally in Lagrange for treatment.

The child was initially listed in critical condition following the shooting and was transported to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta for continued treatment. Shortly after the noon hour on Monday the girls condition was upgraded to stable, but the child remained in the Atlanta area hospital.
Lagrange Police are calling the shooting accidental. Police also note that when the shooting occurred there were two siblings of the victim and her mother present at the residence. The siblings were ages 7 and 2. Police say the shooting does not appear to be self-inflicted.

Police have not yet released the type of gun that was used in the shooting or who the gun was registered to. The Lagrange Housing Authority who oversees the property where the shooting occurred does allow residents to have firearms if they are registered. There is no word yet if the firearm used in the shooting was registered or to who. Police continue to investigate the shooting and no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

