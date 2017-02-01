Fourth victim dies following deadly Opelika house fire

By Alton Mitchell

The aftermath of an early January house fire in Opelika continues to plague the east Alabama city as late last week the fire that had already claimed the lives of three children took the life of a fourth victim whom had been fighting for his life at a Birmingham area hospital.

Lee County Officials confirm that 3-year-old Bryson Core had passed away from complications sustained from his injuries in the January 12th fire on Friday. The young Core had been hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham since the fire.

Three of his sisters died at an Opelika area hospital shortly after the fire. They have been identified as 11-year-old Zakihia Core, 7-year-old Atira Core, and 5-year-old Karmina Core. The three sisters were all laid to rest on January 20th in Opelika. Bryson Core will be laid to rest on Wednesday February 1st at Evergreen Cemetery in Opelika.

When firefighters and other emergency service personal responded to the fire they were able to remove five children from the home through a window. They were transported to East Alabama Medical Center where three died and two were airlifted to Birmingham. All have since passed away with the exception of 9-year-old Keiyonna Core. She is still hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.

The fire that consumed the Core home more than two weeks ago still looks recent in the 1300 block of South Long Street in Opelika. Crime scene tape still marks off the burnt skeleton of a home as a child’s bicycle lays across the front yard aside from a mountain of burnt furniture and debris. The stench of burnt soot still can be observed in the breezes near the home. A small memorial has been put in front of the home by local residents.

A memorial account still remains opened for the Core family at the Opelika branch of Auburn Bank.