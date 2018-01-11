Mr. Frank Scott, age 93, of Carrollton, GA passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Mr. Scott was born in Chambers County, Alabama on January 6, 1925, the son of the late Walter Gordon Scott and Mittie Etta Ragsdale Scott. At the early age of 17, with the permission of his parents he enlisted into the U S Marine Corp. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he reached the rank of CPL and saw action in Guam and Iwo Jima. He was honored to be a Marine where he continued to live that life participating in that capacity at various local events in the community. He retired from Lockheed Aircraft after 33 years where he worked as a tool designer. Frank was a proud graduate of Auburn University and member of Eastside Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Edna J. Scott, son, Lester E. Scott of Buchannan, Georgia, stepchildren, Charles B. Brumbelow of Franklin, Georgia, Rocky F. Brumbelow and LaRita (Sissy) Almon both of Carrollton, grandchildren, Todd Scott, Nikki Webb and Dawn Lands; step grandchildren, Russ Brumbelow, Trent Palmer, Mitch Brumbelow, and Shanna Wilcurt; seven great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eddie Scott of Opelika, Alabama. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Hassel Scott, Harvey Scott, Marvin Scott and Walter Clyde Scott.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 10 a.m. EST to 12 noon EST.

Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. (EST) at the Penton Church of God, 5056 Co Rd 114, La Fayette, AL 36862 with Rev. Gary Brown officiating. His body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Todd Scott, Gabe Webb, Steve Scott, Allen Scott, Rocky Brumbelow and Randon Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Marine Corps League, Aubrey Gilbert Detachment 1312 and American Legion Post #143.

Interment will be in the Penton Church of God Cemetery with the Aubrey Gilbert Detachment and American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Veterans Park Assoc., Inc., P. O. Box 1062, Carrollton, GA 30112.

