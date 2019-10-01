Fredonia FD Receives $300k Plus Grant

Congressman Mike

Rogers congratulated the

Fredonia Fire and Rescue

today for receiving

fi re grants totaling over

$351,000 from the U.S.

Department of Homeland

Security, funding Rogers

said would help the

fi re department purchase

new operations and safety

equipment and a fi refi ghting

vehicle.

“Chambers County’s

fi rst responders are our

fi rst line of defense,” Rogers

said. “I congratulate

Fredonia Fire and Rescue

for receiving this grant

and hope it will ultimately

help increase the safety for

all local citizens.”

Rogers said the grants

should be awarded under

the 2018 Assistance to

Firefi ghters Grant Program,

an essential federal

program which supports

fi rst responders across

Alabama and the nation.

The fi re department

will receive a grant for

$333,333.33 for vehicle

acquisition and a grant for

$18,228.57 for operations

and safety equipment.

According to the

Homeland Security Department,

which administers

the grant, the purpose

of the program is to award

funding directly to fi re

departments, nonaffi liated

EMS organizations and

state fi re training academies.

These awards aim

to enhance fi rst responders’

ability to protect the

health and safety of the

public, as well as that of

fi rst-responder personnel,

with respect to fi re-related

hazards.