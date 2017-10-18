Fredonia seeks funding for Community House repair

In an Oct. 10 meeting of Fredonia Town Council, representatives of Fredonia Heritage Association urged the local government to join in the appeal for funds to repair the historic Fredonia Community House.

The association, in combination with Fredonia Community Club, recently received a $5,000 grant from Alabama Historical Commission. “We’re really grateful to have received anything because the Commission had only $300,000 to distribute and received more than 100 applications requesting a total of more than $4 million,” said Mr. Allen.

While the $5,000 grant will help, the original request had been for $48,533 for repairs that will keep the historic structure safe and usable for events such as the annual Fredonia Heritage Day and the annual Fredonia Barbeque.

“Therefore, we’re appealing for the town council to join the Heritage Association and Fredonia Community Club in our efforts to make this happen,” Mr. Allen said.

And fundraising will not be limited to just these organizations. “To be successful, this must be a joint effort,” he stressed. “We are also appealing to area residents who enjoy Heritage Day and the barbecue.” Checks should be made payable to Fredonia Heritage Association and sent to P.O. Box 6, Five Points, AL 36855.

And it’s not just about money. “We really need volunteers to work with our events,” he emphasized. “For the upcoming Fredonia Heritage Day, we can use volunteers in a wide variety of ways. No skills are required – just a desire to help, a willingness to work and a sense of fun.” To volunteer, contact Judy Collins, 334.499.2380.

Fredonia Community House is located on Chambers County Road 6160 222 (Five Points 36855 for GPS). The historic building will be 100 years old in 2019, celebrating this milestone as part of the Alabama Bicentennial 2017-2019 and has long been a vibrant part of area events.