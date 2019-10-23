Home News Happening Now Fredonia Sestival set for Nov. 2
Fredonia Sestival set for Nov. 2

Fredonia Sestival set for Nov. 2

If listening to really notable music — rock, gospel, bluegrass, and in between — is on your bucket list, then this year’s Fredonia Heritage Day will offer the best bucket for you.

The festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the spacious grounds and inside the historic Fredonia Community House at 6160 Chambers County Rd. 222.

It will be headlined by the renown Lard Bucket Band presenting three one-and-a-half- hour sets. They will cover the range of music that has kept them in demand for 30 years.

The individual talents of Lard Bucket players has enabled several of them to play and tour with stars like Charlie Daniels, Grandpa Jones, Gene Watson and Vern Gosdin.

“Having this unique group as our entertainment anchor is a major plus this year,” said Fredonia Heritage President JJ Frickert.

“We will also have noted area television personality Kevin Dunn, to start the day with an opening hymn, and we’ll again be able to enjoy the ever-popular sounds of Amber and the Dixieland Bluegrass Band and Wiregrass,” she said.

As always, there will numerous vendors offering a wide range of handcrafted items and favorite festival foods.

The LaFayette Sun
