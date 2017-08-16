Free haircuts, back packs signal start of school in LaFayette

The Chambers County school system started school back up on August 15.

The Holloway and Ferguson/ Family& Friends kicked it off with the first event in late July and serviced over 100 kids. And this pass weekend during the Chambers County School District & Phyre had their kickoff with the back to school bash was August 12, 2017 from 11am to 2pm at Lafayette High School band field.

The day was a great success.The community turn out in big numbers. The day started out with live performances by Matt Hurts band and much more. Also The YFACC Ministries Quan Whitlow and Zniik Vines was the motivational speakers. There were different bouncers and train rides for the kids, Along with free food and school supplies. Many sponsors contributed to the special cause.

August 14, 2017 The 4th annual Free hair cuts and Back packs was held at JPP middle school. The day kickoff at 9am til after 1pm.

The combined community barbers came together and cut over 100 kids hair for school, along with giving out free back pack and food.

Headz Up Barber Shop

Lafayette Barber Shop

Real Cutz Barber Shop…