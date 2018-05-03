Fuller to speak at First Responders breakfast

The Greater Valley

Area Chamber of Com-

merce has announced its

plans to host its second

annual fi rst responders ap-

preciation breakfast next

week. The event is set

to show appreciation to

those in the area who an-

swer the call when danger

or threats arise and to en-

sure that the normal way

of life can be maintained

in Chambers County.

The Chamber of

Commerce will host the

second annual apprecia-

tion breakfast on Friday

May 4, 2018 at the Valley

Community Center from

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Eastern Time. The event

is set to host offi cials

from several municipali-

ties to include members

of police, fi re, EMS,

volunteer fi re and ems,

sheriff deputies, state

troopers, coroners, US

Army Corp of Engi-

neers, EMA/911, military

members and veterans,

EAMC-Lanier, and Life

Flight personnel.

This year’s breakfast

will also feature spe-

cial guest speaker Jody

Fuller. Fuller is known

for his speaking engage-

ments in the region. He is

also known for his mili-

tary service record and as

a comedian as well as his

popular writings which

are seen in various area

publications.

Last year the Chamber

of Commerce held its

inaugural fi rst responders

breakfast to honor fi rst

responders in the area it

serves which includes

Chambers, Troup, and

Harris Counties. The

breakfast was seen as a

great success and way to

pay those back who serve

this community. The

GVACC has been busy

over the past week gain-

ing support and getting

the word out to ensure

this years event will be as

big of a success as it was

last year.