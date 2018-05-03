Home Uncategorized Fuller to speak at First Responders breakfast
Uncategorized
0

Fuller to speak at First Responders breakfast

0
0

Fuller to speak at First Responders breakfast

Rebels advance to final four

Bulldogs place 1st, 2nd at sectional meet

Candidate forum times announced

Lanett Police Chief suspended

WestRock plans to expand, add jobs

Man who shot up mobile home park surrenders to police

“The Amazing Shake” prepares students for successful futures

Victim Williams arrested at Waffle House for LaFayette shooting

Shots fired into Waffle House, victim wanted in LaFayette case

City honors retiring Police Chief Hill

The Greater Valley
Area Chamber of Com-
merce has announced its
plans to host its second
annual fi rst responders ap-
preciation breakfast next
week. The event is set
to show appreciation to
those in the area who an-
swer the call when danger
or threats arise and to en-
sure that the normal way
of life can be maintained
in Chambers County.
The Chamber of
Commerce will host the
second annual apprecia-
tion breakfast on Friday
May 4, 2018 at the Valley
Community Center from
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Eastern Time. The event
is set to host offi cials
from several municipali-
ties to include members
of police, fi re, EMS,
volunteer fi re and ems,
sheriff deputies, state
troopers, coroners, US
Army Corp of Engi-
neers, EMA/911, military
members and veterans,
EAMC-Lanier, and Life
Flight personnel.
This year’s breakfast
will also feature spe-
cial guest speaker Jody
Fuller. Fuller is known
for his speaking engage-
ments in the region. He is
also known for his mili-
tary service record and as
a comedian as well as his
popular writings which
are seen in various area
publications.
Last year the Chamber
of Commerce held its
inaugural fi rst responders
breakfast to honor fi rst
responders in the area it
serves which includes
Chambers, Troup, and
Harris Counties. The
breakfast was seen as a
great success and way to
pay those back who serve
this community. The
GVACC has been busy
over the past week gain-
ing support and getting
the word out to ensure
this years event will be as
big of a success as it was
last year.

Related posts:

  1. GVACC has a strong quarter; looking forward
  2. The Manification of Jody Fuller
  3. Jody Fuller learned an important lesson when, at 19 years of age, he was handed a harsher-than-expected sentence after he was arrested for underage drinking. Now a military veteran, inspirational speaker, stand-up comedian and columnist for publications including The LaFayette Sun, Fuller shares the lesson in “Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Power of Gratitude” book, released last week. It’s the sixth story by the Opelika resident to be published in the “Chicken Soup” series, and is one of two that will be featured on national TV. “ My first one was about three years ago,” Fuller said. “They get about 2,500 submissions and then they narrow it down to 101.” Fuller’s latest story, titled “Tough Love,” talks about a time in his life when a judge gave him a punishment that helped him change his ways. “ I got arrested for underage drinking when I was 19 years old, and the judge could have just slapped me on the wrist, but he gave me and my buddies a little bit more than I had known him giving people in the past,” Fuller said. “It was a good message to me that I need to do something. I had been to college one quarter, and it didn’t work out too well, and then that pointed me in the direction that this is not where I need to be right now and I need to mature and grow. And I’ve got to give some credit to the fact that he was pretty tough on me that day, so I am grateful for it.” Fuller, who is writing a book of his own, said his was one of two stories chosen to be featured on the TV show “Inside Edition” in the coming weeks. The book can be found online and in bookstores.
  4. CTC hosted business breakfast
slandon
Related Posts

Rebels advance to final four

slandon 0

Bulldogs place 1st, 2nd at sectional meet

slandon 0

Lanett Police Chief suspended

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video