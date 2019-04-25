Home News Local Fun Walk raises $17k for Valley Haven
Fun Walk raises $17k for Valley Haven

Fun Walk raises $17k for Valley Haven

The weather did not stop all the fun that was had by the individuals that attend Valley Haven School. Valley Haven’s Fun Walk was a success! The event took place on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 10 am EST on the inside of the school. Parents, volunteers and guests cheered the individu-als on as they walked to support their school. The individuals raised over $17,000! The annual Fun Walk is the personal walk that is held for the individuals that attend the school. Each year they do their part to col-lect pledges that assist in making Hike Bike Run a success. Although, each day at Valley Haven is a fun day, the Fun Walk day is always special to the individuals. The theme of this year was “Sport-stacular.” The individuals wore their 2019 Hike Bike Run shirts to the walk but received all types of sports themed goodies in their goodie bags. Pamela Whitlow Holloway, mother of Auburn University’s Jatarvious “Boobee” Whitlow, came by to join in on the fun. Mrs. Hol-loway donated a few of her son’s personal sports items for the Hike Bike Run auction that will be held Friday, April 26, at 5:30 pm EST at the Valley Sportsplex.The individuals ended the day with a big Valley Haven Dance Celebra-tion party! The day also included an individual of the year winner an-nouncement that is voted on by the teachers each year. This year’s winner is Jeffery Gamble. The female walk winners are: first place Tawonna Willis, second place Sharon Burnside and third place Brandi Hunt. The male winners are: first place Donnie Lee, second place Jerry Hunt and third place is Carlton Smith. The top fundraisers are listed in order of first to tenth: Jeffery Westfall, Alec Welch, Deborah Da-vis, Andrea Maddox, Thelma Zachery, Edward Ramsey, Patrick Alford, Stephen Fornier, Ashley Ames and Nakia Watson. The Fun Walk commit-tee members are June Rogers, Sherry Grady, Shelby Flakes, Han-nah Hall and Irmgard Westfall.

