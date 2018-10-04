Funeral home adds new vehicles

Historic place makes a

home for the latest and great-

est cars.

Out with the old and in

with the new. Vines Fu-

neral Home in LaFayette,

announced the addition some

2019 luxury additions to their

fleet of cars, including a Ca

–

dillac hearse and 2 Cadillac

limousines (pictured above).

The vehicles are fully

loaded with the latest

technologies. With these

new additions, they not only

can provide families with

personalized, professional,

compassionate service but

also a nice, relaxed, comfort-

able ride. The vehicles are

immediately available for

families (past and future).

Merilyn Vines, the

President and Manager said,

“At Vines Funeral Home,

our staff really appreciates

the families that chose us, so

their satisfaction is our fore-

most goal.” Vines Funeral

Home is a full service funeral

home which has been serving

the local community since

1952, with the distinction of

being listed on the National

Register of Historic Places.