Funeral home adds new vehicles

Funeral home adds new vehicles

Historic place makes a
home for the latest and great-
est cars.
Out with the old and in
with the new. Vines Fu-
neral Home in LaFayette,
announced the addition some
2019 luxury additions to their
fleet of cars, including a Ca

dillac hearse and 2 Cadillac
limousines (pictured above).
The vehicles are fully
loaded with the latest
technologies. With these
new additions, they not only
can provide families with
personalized, professional,
compassionate service but
also a nice, relaxed, comfort-
able ride. The vehicles are
immediately available for
families (past and future).
Merilyn Vines, the
President and Manager said,
“At Vines Funeral Home,
our staff really appreciates
the families that chose us, so
their satisfaction is our fore-
most goal.” Vines Funeral
Home is a full service funeral
home which has been serving
the local community since
1952, with the distinction of
being listed on the National
Register of Historic Places.

slandon
