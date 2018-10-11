General Election forces meeting change
The upcoming No-
vember general election
has forced members of
the Chambers County
Commission to resched-
ule their normal meeting
date to a later date in the
month. On Monday eve-
ning members of the com-
mission voted to approve
the change of date.
Chambers County
Manager Regina Cham-
bers advised members
of the Chambers County
Commission that their
meeting scheduled for
November 5, 2018 would
clash with the date of the
general election and that
the meeting date would
need to be rescheduled.
Commission members
voted to move the meeting
date to a week later and to
hold the normal commis-
sion meeting on Novem-
ber 14, 2018. The meeting
change will be held at the
normal time of 4:00 p.m.
central time on Novem-
ber 14th at the Chambers
County Courthouse in
LaFayette.