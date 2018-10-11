General Election forces meeting change

The upcoming No-

vember general election

has forced members of

the Chambers County

Commission to resched-

ule their normal meeting

date to a later date in the

month. On Monday eve-

ning members of the com-

mission voted to approve

the change of date.

Chambers County

Manager Regina Cham-

bers advised members

of the Chambers County

Commission that their

meeting scheduled for

November 5, 2018 would

clash with the date of the

general election and that

the meeting date would

need to be rescheduled.

Commission members

voted to move the meeting

date to a week later and to

hold the normal commis-

sion meeting on Novem-

ber 14, 2018. The meeting

change will be held at the

normal time of 4:00 p.m.

central time on Novem-

ber 14th at the Chambers

County Courthouse in

LaFayette.