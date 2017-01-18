At the Chambers County Forestry Planning Meeting last fall we had a tree geneticist address tree genetic engineering. Paul Jeffreys showed us photos of the most genetically modified Loblolly pines that have 6 feet per year in height growth. That is 3 times the height growth of field run Loblolly Pine.

The members of the Forestry Planning Committee decided that they would like to see such a genetically engineered tree growing in our locale. Allen Jones is allowing us to set a demonstration plot on his land along US 431 just south of LaFayette. We plan to plant ArborGen super genetically improved pines for the community to see unbelievable growth.

The agricultural community has utilized genetic engineering for years. If you look at the cotton fields farmed by Fred Kendrick just north of LaFayette, there is no comparison to the yield of cotton in fields in Buffalo in my era. It is not only the cotton and corn that have supper genetics, but edible crops as well. Some of the environmental protection community is objecting to eating genetically modified food. I guess that they need to stop drinking milk as the genetic modified cow produces more than twice as much as the old time pastured cow.

The beef and pork industry is big in genetic modifications. The quality and taste of meat is so much better than it was in the past. On the farm that I was raised on the pigs slaughtered were 80% lard or other meat that I consider inedible such as pigs feet, mountain oysters, pig snouts, eyes and chitterlings (ugh!)

In the arena of human genetic modifications, you will see the Al Gores of the world come unglued. They say it is the same thing as the despicable Nazis put into practice. But what does a flu shot do? What does a polio shot do? The shots change the genetic make up so that the body builds up resistance to the disease.

Plants carry genetic modifications naturally. For an example even though they are the same species, the plant with best root system will survive a drought and its genes will be passed on to the next generation. This is true in all of nature. The wolf who is best equipped to be able kill the most of the animal population will furnish improved genes for his off spring.

In Humans, the natural gene selection is apparent all around you. People with the same interest marry people with the same interest passing the gene along to future generations. The ugly people marry ugly people and transmit the ugly genes. I do not see the beautiful women marrying men that look like Fred Flintstone. However, there are always exceptions to the rule. My wife married me the ugliest guy around. Maybe not – I doubt if I am as ugly as Donald Trump. Speaking of Trump, now there is exception to the rule. Melania is certainly not an ugly woman – quite the contrary.

Even though you might protest meddling in GOD’s genetic make up for you, it will become even a bigger factor in the future. Most every University in the nation has a department that deals almost entirely with genetic make up of humans, plants and other animals. Most of the genetic study has proved to be beneficial to mankind especially in the medical field.

Redesigning human genes to be able to prevent cancer is different than redesigning human genes to change the color of their eyes. GOD had a plan with his creation’ Even though we may not like it, it is his design and it is never wise to practice genetic engineering to achieve personal gratification.