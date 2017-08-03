Home News Georgia man charged for child porn
Georgia man charged for child porn

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A man from West Georgia was arrested on Friday in connection to charges of child pornography distribution. The charges stem from a three month long investigation across multiple state lines. The suspect in the case has a previous record of sexually related offense already to date.

On Friday members of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department were assisted by members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Heard County, Georgia Sheriff’s Department, and Georgia Department of Pardon’s and Parole in arresting Henry Sasser, 53, of Franklin, Georgia.

Sasser was taken into custody Heard County, Georgia and taken to the Heard County Jail on charges related to child pornography that was located in his home. A search of the home revealed several images of child pornography on electronic devices. Those items were seized by investigators.

Investigators believe Sasser had been transmitting images of child pornography to an undercover agent with the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Several of those images in the case were received in the Tallapoosa County area, just to the north of LaFayette and Chambers County.

Sasser will face charges in Georgia and Alabama related to the latest offenses. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department has twelve charges of child pornography to be filed against Sasser.

The charges against Sasser are not the first time he has faced these type of allegations. Records with the Georgia Department of Corrections indicate that Sasser was convicted in 1998 on various child sexual related offenses. In 1998 Sasser was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and one other offense of enticing a child for indecent purposes. Those charges came out of Heard County. Sasser was released in May of 2010 from a state prison in Georgia. He was on parole at the time of his arrest last week.
There is no word on when Alabama will present their charges against Sasser.

Officials do indicate that there are other states looking into possible cases that may involve Sasser beyond Georgia and Alabama.

